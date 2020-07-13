All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1585 Winding Oaks WAY

1585 Winding Oaks Way · (239) 860-8034
Location

1585 Winding Oaks Way, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2182 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great golf course and lake views from this beautifully furnished and very well maintained 3bdr / 2 bath 2nd floor condo.Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Braeburn within the beautiful golf course community of Stonebridge. With a great north Naples location,you are only minutes from the beach,I-75 access,a hospital and a multitude of fantastic restaurants and shopping centers.For only a $350.00 transfer fee,a tenant can have full membership rights to use all of the amenities at the Stone bridge Country Club.These include a quality 18 hole golf course,a beautiful, recently remodeled, full service clubhouse with an activities director,a very active tennis complex,an exercise room,and gorgeous restaurant / bar rooms. The condo is in excellent condition with a number of recently new pieces of furniture having been added and some new appliances.It has a large screened -in lanai,a single car garage,and a well equipped kitchen.Braeburn has it's own neighborhood heated pool and a very quiet and peaceful location.The community is secured by gated entrances manned by guards.Fantastic SW Florida lifestyle for the perfect vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1585 Winding Oaks WAY have any available units?
1585 Winding Oaks WAY has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1585 Winding Oaks WAY have?
Some of 1585 Winding Oaks WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1585 Winding Oaks WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1585 Winding Oaks WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1585 Winding Oaks WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1585 Winding Oaks WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1585 Winding Oaks WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1585 Winding Oaks WAY offers parking.
Does 1585 Winding Oaks WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1585 Winding Oaks WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1585 Winding Oaks WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1585 Winding Oaks WAY has a pool.
Does 1585 Winding Oaks WAY have accessible units?
No, 1585 Winding Oaks WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1585 Winding Oaks WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1585 Winding Oaks WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1585 Winding Oaks WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1585 Winding Oaks WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
