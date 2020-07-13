1585 Winding Oaks WAY

Amenities
Great golf course and lake views from this beautifully furnished and very well maintained 3bdr / 2 bath 2nd floor condo.Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Braeburn within the beautiful golf course community of Stonebridge. With a great north Naples location,you are only minutes from the beach,I-75 access,a hospital and a multitude of fantastic restaurants and shopping centers.For only a $350.00 transfer fee,a tenant can have full membership rights to use all of the amenities at the Stone bridge Country Club.These include a quality 18 hole golf course,a beautiful, recently remodeled, full service clubhouse with an activities director,a very active tennis complex,an exercise room,and gorgeous restaurant / bar rooms. The condo is in excellent condition with a number of recently new pieces of furniture having been added and some new appliances.It has a large screened -in lanai,a single car garage,and a well equipped kitchen.Braeburn has it's own neighborhood heated pool and a very quiet and peaceful location.The community is secured by gated entrances manned by guards.Fantastic SW Florida lifestyle for the perfect vacation.