1585 Winding Oaks WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Great golf course and lake views from this beautifully furnished and very well maintained 3bdr / 2 bath 2nd floor condo.Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Braeburn within the beautiful golf course community of Stonebridge. With a great north Naples location,you are only minutes from the beach,I-75 access,a hospital and a multitude of fantastic restaurants and shopping centers.For only a $350.00 transfer fee,a tenant can have full membership rights to use all of the amenities at the Stone bridge Country Club.These include a quality 18 hole golf course,a beautiful, recently remodeled, full service clubhouse with an activities director,a very active tennis complex,an exercise room,and gorgeous restaurant / bar rooms. The condo is in excellent condition with a number of recently new pieces of furniture having been added and some new appliances.It has a large screened -in lanai,a single car garage,and a well equipped kitchen.Braeburn has it's own neighborhood heated pool and a very quiet and peaceful location.The community is secured by gated entrances manned by guards.Fantastic SW Florida lifestyle for the perfect vacation.