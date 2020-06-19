All apartments in Callaway
7707 Shadow Bay Dr.

7707 Shadow Bay Drive · (850) 769-5775 ext. 144
Location

7707 Shadow Bay Drive, Callaway, FL 32404
Shadow Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. · Avail. Jun 20

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7707 Shadow Bay Dr. Available 06/20/20 -- - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath well-maintained home located in the much desired comminity of Shadow Bay in Callaway. Features include but not limited to a large kitchen, SS appliances, oak cabinets, and a large breakfast bar. Open floor plan in the living area, upgraded fixtures, wood plank flooring, carpeted bedrooms with tray ceilings. Home is convenient to Tyndall Air Force Base, Worlds most Beautiful Beaches, best schools, shopping and dining. Schools & Measurements All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information. Deposit is the same as one month’s rent. Pets allowed with owner approval and a $250.00 NON-REFUNDABLE pet fee applies per pet. Breed restrictions apply.

(RLNE5738630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. have any available units?
7707 Shadow Bay Dr. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7707 Shadow Bay Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. offer parking?
No, 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. have a pool?
No, 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7707 Shadow Bay Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
