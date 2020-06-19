Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7707 Shadow Bay Dr. Available 06/20/20 -- - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath well-maintained home located in the much desired comminity of Shadow Bay in Callaway. Features include but not limited to a large kitchen, SS appliances, oak cabinets, and a large breakfast bar. Open floor plan in the living area, upgraded fixtures, wood plank flooring, carpeted bedrooms with tray ceilings. Home is convenient to Tyndall Air Force Base, Worlds most Beautiful Beaches, best schools, shopping and dining. Schools & Measurements All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information. Deposit is the same as one month’s rent. Pets allowed with owner approval and a $250.00 NON-REFUNDABLE pet fee applies per pet. Breed restrictions apply.



(RLNE5738630)