Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

3917 Indian Springs Road

3917 Indian Springs Road · (850) 348-1673
Location

3917 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL 32404
Riverside

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2546 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
LOTS of SPACE in this beautiful 4 bedroom home in Riverside, a great planned community with beautiful trees, sidewalks and a cool lay-out that has all of the homes facing a green space area so you can sit on your front porch and speak to the neighbors as they stroll by. This home has a LARGE garage with a workshop space, the rooms are all very spacious with walk in closets, the kitchen is open and central to the living area. Upstairs master has a beautiful master bath with soaking tub and large shower, oversized master closet and a small balcony overlooking the greenspace. Childrens room has rainbow paint that your child just may LOVE, if not, we will have it painted. This neighborhood also has a workout facility (closed at present time) and a large pool and community area. Cable is included in the rents. Convenient to Tyndall Air Force Base and walking distance to Bay Haven Charter School. Apply today for this beautiful home on our website and we will get a showing appointment for you right away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

