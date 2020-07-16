All apartments in Bay County
219 Coquina Shell Way

219 Coquina Shell Way · (850) 209-6864
Location

219 Coquina Shell Way, Bay County, FL 32407
Emerald Coast Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available September 1st 3BD/2BA Home w/1 car Garage in the Palm Cove neighborhood. Gated off of Hutchinson Blvd in Panama City Beach Rent includes: Trash, 2 pools, playground, lawn care and a security guard at night. This home has quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, laundry room, and tankless hot water heater. All bathroom and kitchen cabinets have magnetic child proof locks that can be turned on or off. Master Bath double vanity and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with astro turf. There is a $50 application fee and background/credit check. Security Deposit too. Serious applicants only. TEXT not call Haley for questions or to view...TEXT (904) 571-9615.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Coquina Shell Way have any available units?
219 Coquina Shell Way has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 Coquina Shell Way have?
Some of 219 Coquina Shell Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Coquina Shell Way currently offering any rent specials?
219 Coquina Shell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Coquina Shell Way pet-friendly?
No, 219 Coquina Shell Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay County.
Does 219 Coquina Shell Way offer parking?
Yes, 219 Coquina Shell Way offers parking.
Does 219 Coquina Shell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Coquina Shell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Coquina Shell Way have a pool?
Yes, 219 Coquina Shell Way has a pool.
Does 219 Coquina Shell Way have accessible units?
No, 219 Coquina Shell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Coquina Shell Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Coquina Shell Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Coquina Shell Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Coquina Shell Way does not have units with air conditioning.
