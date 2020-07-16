219 Coquina Shell Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Available September 1st 3BD/2BA Home w/1 car Garage in the Palm Cove neighborhood. Gated off of Hutchinson Blvd in Panama City Beach Rent includes: Trash, 2 pools, playground, lawn care and a security guard at night. This home has quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, laundry room, and tankless hot water heater. All bathroom and kitchen cabinets have magnetic child proof locks that can be turned on or off. Master Bath double vanity and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with astro turf. There is a $50 application fee and background/credit check. Security Deposit too. Serious applicants only. TEXT not call Haley for questions or to view...TEXT (904) 571-9615.