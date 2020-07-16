All apartments in Bay County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

195 Spikes Circle

195 Spikes Cir · (850) 233-7926
Location

195 Spikes Cir, Bay County, FL 32409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 195 Spikes Circle · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1788 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
For Rent! Southport Hodges Bayou Rental - 4 BR | 2 BA - For rent! 4 BR, 2 BA with Two Car Garage in Hodges Bayou! (Property shows partially furnished, offered either unfurnished or partially.) Here is an opportunity for new construction living in a rental home. This home has a split bedroom plan with plenty of great living space. The master bedroom overlooks the back yard and small community lake. En suite master bath with soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity, private powder room, and large walk-in closet. Entering into the living room, you'll see the open floor plan with the expansive kitchen. Island Breakfast Bar with sink overlooking the living and dining room, plenty of cabinet and counter space and huge pantry. Dining room/Living room leads to back door access to nice back yard. Three additional bedrooms are a good size and have a shared bathroom. GPS Mapping not showing up - Refer to uploaded photo mapping of the property **Pets negotiable upon approval with non-refundable $250 pet fee.

(RLNE5633741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Spikes Circle have any available units?
195 Spikes Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 195 Spikes Circle have?
Some of 195 Spikes Circle's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Spikes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
195 Spikes Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Spikes Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Spikes Circle is pet friendly.
Does 195 Spikes Circle offer parking?
Yes, 195 Spikes Circle offers parking.
Does 195 Spikes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Spikes Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Spikes Circle have a pool?
No, 195 Spikes Circle does not have a pool.
Does 195 Spikes Circle have accessible units?
No, 195 Spikes Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Spikes Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Spikes Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Spikes Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Spikes Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
