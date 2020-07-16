195 Spikes Circle

Amenities

For Rent! Southport Hodges Bayou Rental - 4 BR | 2 BA - For rent! 4 BR, 2 BA with Two Car Garage in Hodges Bayou! (Property shows partially furnished, offered either unfurnished or partially.) Here is an opportunity for new construction living in a rental home. This home has a split bedroom plan with plenty of great living space. The master bedroom overlooks the back yard and small community lake. En suite master bath with soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity, private powder room, and large walk-in closet. Entering into the living room, you'll see the open floor plan with the expansive kitchen. Island Breakfast Bar with sink overlooking the living and dining room, plenty of cabinet and counter space and huge pantry. Dining room/Living room leads to back door access to nice back yard. Three additional bedrooms are a good size and have a shared bathroom. GPS Mapping not showing up - Refer to uploaded photo mapping of the property **Pets negotiable upon approval with non-refundable $250 pet fee.



(RLNE5633741)