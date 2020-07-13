/
/
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM
4 Apartments under $800 for rent in Wilmington, DE
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
201 N BROOM STREET
201 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$750
2625 sqft
1BR apt in secure building, spacious rooms, front porch, on bus route, great view of the city, call for a showing 302-762-3757 or visit us on the web at www.elmproperties.netSection 8 and DHAP welcome - Give us a call today!!!
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
201 Marsh Lane
201 Marsh Lane, New Castle County, DE
1 Bedroom
$700
1 sqft
Send this listing to your phone for free! Msg: D6V5 To: This is a beautiful furnished room. There is a private entrance with off street parking. Washer and dryer in the unit. High speed internet and all utilities are included.
Results within 10 miles of Wilmington
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Buckman Village
Keystone Apartments
3200 West 9th Street, Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
575 sqft
Keystone Village, a quiet community in the heart of Chester. Professionally managed and maintained garden-style apartments with EASY-Access to I-95 & US322. Schedule your tour today!
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
603 Lloyd St
603 Lloyd Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! Rent: $725/month Available: Today PROPERTY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term) Deposit:
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
927 W 7th St
927 West 7th Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1232 sqft
Spacious rehabbed three bedroom house in City of Chester. Home has carpet throughout the property. Kitchen features brand new cabinets, Washer and drier hookups in basement. Home is very bright and has a wide open floor plan.
Similar Pages
Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilmington 3 BedroomsWilmington Apartments under $1,000Wilmington Apartments under $900
Wilmington Apartments with BalconyWilmington Apartments with GarageWilmington Apartments with GymWilmington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilmington Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ