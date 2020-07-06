Sign Up
All apartments in Sussex County
Find more places like
30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sussex County, DE
/
30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:18 PM
Find Out More
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD
30413 Cedar Neck Road
·
(302) 537-2616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
30413 Cedar Neck Road, Sussex County, DE 19970
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 308 · Avail. now
$1,350
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1559 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NO PETS. UNFURNISHED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD have any available units?
30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD have?
Some of 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sussex County
.
Does 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD offer parking?
No, 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD have a pool?
No, 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
