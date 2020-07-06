All apartments in Sussex County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:18 PM

30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD

30413 Cedar Neck Road · (302) 537-2616
Location

30413 Cedar Neck Road, Sussex County, DE 19970

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1559 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NO PETS. UNFURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD have any available units?
30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD have?
Some of 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sussex County.
Does 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD offer parking?
No, 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD have a pool?
No, 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

