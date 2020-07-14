367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

If you are searching for a rental property in the award winning school district of Caesar Rodney then look no further. This is a well taken cared of home with 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath with a full basement. Enjoy the deck in the backyard that has full privacy fence surrounding it. The full basement in the property has all the room you need for storage. When you enter the home you are greeted with hard wood floors, a formal living room, an open layout kitchen design that is connected to the family room. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet, the master bath has the option of full soaking tub and stand up shower. Schedule your showing today this home will not last in the market.