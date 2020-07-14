All apartments in Rising Sun-Lebanon
Find more places like 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rising Sun-Lebanon, DE
/
367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N

367 N Marshview Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

367 N Marshview Ter, Rising Sun-Lebanon, DE 19962
Rising Sun-Lebanon

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
If you are searching for a rental property in the award winning school district of Caesar Rodney then look no further. This is a well taken cared of home with 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath with a full basement. Enjoy the deck in the backyard that has full privacy fence surrounding it. The full basement in the property has all the room you need for storage. When you enter the home you are greeted with hard wood floors, a formal living room, an open layout kitchen design that is connected to the family room. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet, the master bath has the option of full soaking tub and stand up shower. Schedule your showing today this home will not last in the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N have any available units?
367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rising Sun-Lebanon, DE.
What amenities does 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N have?
Some of 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rising Sun-Lebanon.
Does 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N offer parking?
Yes, 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N offers parking.
Does 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N have a pool?
No, 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N does not have a pool.
Does 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 367 MARSHVIEW TERRACE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, DENewark, DESalisbury, MDDover, DEAberdeen, MDVineland, NJGlassboro, NJBear, DEChester, PANew Castle, DE
Williamstown, NJElkton, MDMillville, NJBridgeton, NJClaymont, DEHavre de Grace, MDPennsville, NJBeckett, NJMillsboro, DEChestertown, MD
Carneys Point, NJBrookside, DEEaston, MDPenns Grove, NJNorth East, MDWildwood Crest, NJEdgemoor, DEPitman, NJChester, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DelawareWesley College
Salisbury UniversityRowan University
Widener University