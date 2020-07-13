/
pet friendly apartments
38 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Edgemoor, DE
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Edgemoor
23 S Rodney Drive
23 South Rodney Drive, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3BR/1BA Townhouse in Edgemoor Gardens - Welcome to your new home! This 3BR/1BA end unit townhouse has been newly renovated. Fresh paint, new range, new washer and dryer, and new carpeting. Enjoy the fenced in backyard on a warm spring evening.
Results within 1 mile of Edgemoor
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Baynard Village
310 W 26th St
310 West 26th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/15/20 310 W 26th St - Property Id: 252964 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252964 Property Id 252964 (RLNE5928970)
Results within 5 miles of Edgemoor
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
3 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$981
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday7/09/20 at 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
8 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 06:15pm
12 Units Available
Delaware Avenue
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1850 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
River's Bend
310 N Broad St, Carneys Point, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
921 sqft
The impressive residences at Rivers Bend Apartments in Carneys Point, NJ have been creatively designed to give you extraordinary use of both living and storage space.
Verified
Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
The Highlands
1701 N Union St
1701 North Union Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Completely renovated 2bed,1bath apartment in Highly desirable neighborhood in Wilmington. 2nd fl apartment. Amenities included: central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer in the unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Triangle
1904 N Broom St
1904 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1875 sqft
Available 07/15/20 1904 North Broom Street - Property Id: 313176 Fully renovated 3 bedroom 4 bathroom 1875 square foot Home.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Cool Spring-Tilton Park
709 N BROOM ST #7
709 N Broom St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Only a sudden transfer makes this lovely apartment available in this desirable building convenient to parks, restaurants, downtown and public transportation.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Baynard Village
602 Concord Ave 2
602 Concord Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
602 Concord Ave - Property Id: 252913 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252913 Property Id 252913 (RLNE5675313)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Winder Road
138 Winder Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath home! - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath home, with Living room and Dining room for rent in New Castle! GREAT Location! DRIVEWAY! WELCOME HOME! *** GORGEOUS Renovation (2020)! ** NEW Kitchen
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1111 Greenhill Ave
1111 Greenhill Avenue, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Looking to Move in DE? - Looking to move in DE? Have Challenged Credit? Need a Washer/Dryer? Well look no further, let us do the work for you with our Landlord Placement Program.
Results within 10 miles of Edgemoor
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Willowbrook
3360 Chichester Ave, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$947
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
800 sqft
Contemporary units with granite counters and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a laundry center, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Close to I-95. Near Henry Johnson Park for easy relaxation.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,588
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1150 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
28 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
Studio
$1,225
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1080 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westbrook at Weatherby in Beckett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,397
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and family’s needs.
