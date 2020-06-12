Apartment List
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dover, DE

Rising Sun-Lebanon
9 Units Available
Eagle Meadows Apartments
4666 Carolina Ave, Dover, DE
Just a few minutes from Routes 13 and 1 and near Dover Air Force Base. On-site playground, dog park and gym. Recently renovated apartments featuring extra storage, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony.
22 Units Available
Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes
100 Isabelle Isle Dover, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1386 sqft
Welcome to Leander Lakes Luxury Apartment Homes! Located in Dover, DE, this upscale community is focused on allowing you to relax while everything is taken care of for you.

1 Unit Available
140 Stoney Dr
140 Stoney Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1763 sqft
Spacious two story duplex in West Dover - Property Id: 282010 Spacious two story with garage. Living room, dining combination with family room and 1/2 bath on first floor. Kitchen with major appliances. Laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 Unit Available
16 Forest Creek Dr
16 Forest Creek Road, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Newly renevated townhouse - Property Id: 267643 New hardwood floors throughout and freshly painted Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267643 Property Id 267643 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5740015)

Mayfair
1 Unit Available
302 MIMOSA AVENUE
302 Mimosa Avenue, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2428 sqft
Beautiful updated house. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and newer carpet.

1 Unit Available
324 TRIBBITT STREET
324 Tribbitt Street, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 324 TRIBBITT STREET in Dover. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
4452 W DENNEYS ROAD
4452 West Denneys Road, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2167 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4452 W DENNEYS ROAD in Dover. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
419 ANN MOORE STREET
419 Anne Moore Street, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Two story duplex in the Eden Hill community. Three bedrooms, two and half baths, detached 1 car garage. Convenient location, close to the restaurants, stores, and hospital. Easy access to POW/MIA Parkwya, 12 and 1rds.

1 Unit Available
21 Heritage Dr
21 Heritage Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
Capital School District - Nice 3 Bedroom townhome located close to local businesses and schools. No thru traffic, small yard and lower recreation room with lots of possibilities. Monthly income needs to be 3x the rent. 1150 x 3 = $3,450.

Village of Westover
1 Unit Available
255 Northdown Dr
255 Northdown Drive, Dover, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1848 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 236731 This townhouse is ready for you in the village of Westover located in West Dover is close to schools, shopping, and minutes away from route 13.
Results within 1 mile of Dover

1 Unit Available
101 N Governors Boulevard
101 North Governor Boulevard, Kent County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3Br/1BA Home in Dover! Only $1150.00 a Month - Welcome to your new home! This property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home located in Dover. Close access to Route 1 and Route 13, shopping, and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
130 SOUTHERN BOULEVARD
130 Southern Boulevard, Wyoming, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1560 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 130 SOUTHERN BOULEVARD in Wyoming. View photos, descriptions and more!

Highland Acres
1 Unit Available
40 STEELE ROAD
40 Steele Road, Kent Acres, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
This beautiful home sits in a central location, also in the award winning Caesar Rodney school district. Easy access to route 13 and route 1. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a sun room, and shed in great sized backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Dover

Rising Sun-Lebanon
1 Unit Available
229 QUAIL LANDING CIRCLE
229 Quail Landing Cir, Rising Sun-Lebanon, DE
Beautiful rental with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage and full unfinished basement with walkout access. This beautiful home located in the desired Caesar Rodney School District.

1 Unit Available
132 BAY HILL LANE
132 Bay Hill Lane, Kent County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1472 sqft
$25 Application fee. Application must be filled out. Credit report will be checked. This townhouse is located in Caesar Rodney School District. This home is immaculate with new paint and new carpet.

1 Unit Available
37 CHANTICLEER CIRCLE
37 Chanticlear Circle, Kent County, DE
This beautiful home is located in the Ponds at Willowgrove, situated on a ~ acre lot, and located in the Caesar Rodney School District.
Results within 10 miles of Dover

1 Unit Available
46 SALERNO DRIVE
46 Salerno Drive, Smyrna, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Well maintained end unit with picket fenced in rear yard with a shed, playset, and deck. Family room in the basement. Available July 20, 2020. Apply online before touring home at DelawareRentals.ManageBuilding.com.

1 Unit Available
506 GREENS BRANCH LANE
506 Greens Branch Lane, Smyrna, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1838 sqft
Tenant Occupied Do Not Disturb - Available approx 8/7/2020, Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the desired Smyrna school district. Hardwood floors and carpet throughout. Nicely painted with beautiful warm colors.

1 Unit Available
680 SMYRNA LEIPSIC ROAD
680 Smyrna Leipsic Road, Smyrna, DE
Tenant Occupied - Available after 08/07/2020. Beautiful ranch home with 4 beds and 2 baths. Large front and back yard with a great size driveway. Kitchen and sun room have access to small patio area in the back. Beautiful brick exterior.

1 Unit Available
490 DUCK CREEK RD
490 Duck Creek Road, Clayton, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1840 sqft
Luxury end unit town house that has been completely remodeled with 2.5 baths and 3 bedrooms; the master bedroom has 9x7 a walk in closet and private master bathroom. All kitchen appliances are new stainless steel, with a beautiful granite tops.

1 Unit Available
276 STONEBRIDGE DRIVE
276 Stonebridge Drive, Kent County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1661 sqft
Like new ranch home tucked at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with over-sized yard adjourning common community areas. 42" cabinets, custom designed kitchen, kitchen overlooks gathering room with inviting gas fireplace.

June 2020 Dover Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dover Rent Report. Dover rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dover rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Welcome to the June 2020 Dover Rent Report. Dover rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dover rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Dover rents increase sharply over the past month

Dover rents have increased 1.4% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dover stand at $1,131 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,305 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Dover's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Dover rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Dover, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Dover is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Dover's median two-bedroom rent of $1,305 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% rise in Dover.
    • While Dover's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dover than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Dover.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

