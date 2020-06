Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home with a garage, loft, cathedral ceiling, and wood burning fire place. This home is located adjacent to Maple Dale Country Club, a golf course neighborhood, close to restaurants and shopping, with quick and easy access to Rt 13 and 1. This home will not last long so apply today. Photos are of vacant home, currently tenant occupied.