Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:51 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Claymont, DE with garage

Claymont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
3860 GREEN STREET
3860 Green Street, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2225 sqft
Welcome to Darley Green. This is one of the hottest North Wilmington developments and beautiful new community in N. Wilmington." Location. Location.
Results within 1 mile of Claymont

1 of 34

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1801 FORREST RD
1801 Forrest Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
North Wilmington two story colonial with an attached oversized two car garage addition. This 1940's brick colonial includes original hardwood floors throughout and a cozy wood burning fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Claymont
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
18 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
24 Units Available
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln, Birmingham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1425 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2408 Oakmere Road
2408 Oakmere Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2250 sqft
Rental in Chalfonte - Rare rental opportunity in the sought-after community of Chalfonte in the heart of North Wilmington and the Brandywine school district. Convenient to shopping, recreation, dining and major highways/transportation.

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Pennrose
3914 North Market Street - 2
3914 North Market Street, Edgemoor, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
3920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garage is not part of lease. 3920 sq ft in total. Garage is not part of lease. 4 units within building.

1 of 23

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE
1420 Brayden Drive, Boothwyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent. There is plenty of space on three floors . Attached one car garage. Foyer and first floor powder room have hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Harlan
514 Barrett Street - 1
514 Barrett St, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1550 sqft
Hot water heating and a fireplace. Has basement garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1921 MARSH RD
1921 Marsh Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Tastefully updated and expanded 2 Story Colonial with open eat-in kitchen, familyroom with wood burning fireplace, living room with beautiful wall of built-ins and dining room with corner cabinet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
14 MURPHY ROAD
14 Murphy Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1375 sqft
Welcome to 14 Murphy Road! See the video tour here: https://rem.

1 of 30

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
3122 FIELDSTONE
3122 Fieldstone Court, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2872 sqft
Welcome to this stunning 3BR, 2.2BA, 3-story townhome, is located in Garnet Valley SD, in the ever-popular community of Northbrook. This Magnolia floorplan features an additional 8'X16' expansion to all three levels.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
603 Lloyd St
603 Lloyd Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! Rent: $725/month Available: Today PROPERTY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term) Deposit:

1 of 15

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1117 WINDON DR
1117 Windon Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Rarely available North Wilmington rental with three bedrooms, two full baths and a two-car garage in desirable Chatham. This renovated, split level home has a beautiful kitchen, an open floor plan and a lot of living space.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2000 KYNWYD RD
2000 Kynwyd Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Ranch with all hardwood floors in the LR, DR, KT & Bedrooms. All new semi-custom white kitchen w/island seating, granite counters, tile backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
927 W 7th St
927 West 7th Street, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1232 sqft
Spacious rehabbed three bedroom house in City of Chester. Home has carpet throughout the property. Kitchen features brand new cabinets, Washer and drier hookups in basement. Home is very bright and has a wide open floor plan.
Results within 10 miles of Claymont
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 03:04pm
12 Units Available
Delaware Avenue
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
5 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 09:25am
10 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and family’s needs.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
12 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
9 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 1 at 09:25am
4 Units Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westbrook at Weatherby in Beckett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
1 Unit Available
West End Flats
444 W Baltimore Ave, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
West End Flats has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining. We offer 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom/den and 2 bedroom apartment homes with the most up-to-date luxurious finishes.

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive
105 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Condo in lovely River Tower - 2 Bedroom and 2 bath luxury condo situated on the Wilmington Riverfront.

1 of 24

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Westover Hills
16 WESTOVER CIR
16 Westover Circle, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Rarely available ranch home for rent in Westover Hills. Enjoy updated one-story living in one of Wilmington's most desirable communities. Enter the foyer to a nice open floor plan, fresh paint and refinished floors that flow through the entire home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Claymont, DE

Claymont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

