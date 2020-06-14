24 Apartments for rent in Bear, DE with gym

Bear, DE, is named after the Bear Tavern, which hosted George Washington overnight on August 10, 1795.

There's something awfully endearing about living in an area named for a Colonial-era tavern. Sadly, you can't belly up at Bear Tavern these days – it was closed in 1845 and then completely obliterated to make way for Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. Fortunately, there are still plenty of great places to relax and unwind in Bear, DE, which is located between Baltimore and Philadelphia.