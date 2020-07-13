/
apartments with pool
30 Apartments for rent in Wilton Center, CT with pool
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
4 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,730
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Wilton Center
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
2 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,276
1406 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and granite counters. Enjoy a fire pit, dog park and pool on-site. Near Cranbury Park. Easy access to Merritt Pkwy.
Results within 5 miles of Wilton Center
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
33 Units Available
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,815
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,254
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
4 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,879
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,960
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
23 Units Available
Central Norwalk
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,575
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1266 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
12 Units Available
Wolfpit
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of downtown Norwalk, spacious and pet-friendly apartments offer access to public transportation. Thirteen two-story buildings are surrounded by trees and landscaped grounds.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
172 Heather Lane
172 Heather Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$24,000
2900 sqft
--$24,000 FOR THE ENTIRE TERM. 37 days from JULY 9th through AUGUST 15th!! FLEXIBLE DATES- The ultimate New England 'get away from it all' with a pool! Come spend a beautiful fun filled month+ in gorgeous Wilton CT.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
101 Newtown Turnpike
101 Newtown Tpke, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
2904 sqft
Perched on 2 acres of secluded land, this home boastfully offers 4 bedrooms and all of the perks of a renowned architects custom touch including shiplap cedar siding, Ipe decking, custom gutters/ rain leaders, Marvin & Arcadia energy efficient
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Norwalk
286 Richards Avenue
286 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
4452 sqft
Welcome home to your own private mini estate with the perfect blend of style and modern amenities. Sited on a level 1.32 acre lot offering a meticulously restored farmhouse with old world charm and character. This dramatic 4,452 square ft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
26 Trails End Road
26 Trails End Rd, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
4133 sqft
Spend your summer at this wonderful 4 bedroom family home with a bonus room, partially finished lower level, a gorgeous yard, deck, garden, fire-pit, stone terrace and stunning pool in charming Weston CT. Close to many amenities but a world away.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
16 Sleepy Hollow Road
16 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
Available September 9. Ideal getaway to this immaculate, contemporary with dynamite outdoor recreation and privacy. Enter through your own electronic security gates and travel up your impressive driveway, far from the stress of the outside world.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
12 Comstock Lane
12 Comstock Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
8281 sqft
Fairfield County awaits you with Space to Spread Out! Life is Good in Wilton, CT with 2 Home Offices under same roof--Mere Minutes to Commute Roads, 2 Train Stations and Award Winning Schools! Impressive Entry Foyer with view down exquisite tray-lit
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
464 Nod Hill Road
464 Nod Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
2255 sqft
Enjoy the end of summer in this stunning elegant 3 bedroom colonial with spectacular gunite pool! Relax poolside in the spacious gazebo overlooking breathtaking views of professionally landscaped gardens. This private oasis offers a tranquil setting.
Results within 10 miles of Wilton Center
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
East Norwalk
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
3 Units Available
Noroton
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,960
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,585
1528 sqft
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
272 Maplewood Drive
272 Maplewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
634 sqft
Pure perfection! Enjoy serene wooded views while relaxing on the deck of this light-filled, one bedroom, end unit, that has been recently redone. The spacious living room offers a custom mantle, wood-burning fireplace.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
124 High Ridge Road
124 High Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5626 sqft
Young, custom built Colonial in Pound Ridge! The home is perched on a level field of a 2 acre property.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
96 Valley Road
96 Valley Road, Westport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
5850 sqft
The absolute dream property fully furnished in Westport! Within a mile to Compo Beach, Longshore Club, great Restaurants and close to town.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
400 Mansfield Avenue
400 Mansfield Avenue, Darien, CT
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
6108 sqft
Available: 7/25/20-8/31/20 FABULOUS Darien Country Estate with Pool, Hot Tub and Pool House is now This stunning and beautifully furnished home has it all...
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
323 Florida Hill Road
323 Florida Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
6045 sqft
Arts and Crafts style home sits on 30+ park like acres in historic Ridgefield.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
11 Kendra Court
11 Kendra Court, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
7942 sqft
Furnished Resort Home on the Lake. Spectacular lakefront classic designed colonial estate w/picturesque water views located on prestigious cul de sac close to historic Ridgefield center.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
100 Beagling Hill Circle
100 Beagling Hill Circle, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
6805 sqft
1 year furnished rental. Stunning high-style Georgian colonial located within a private gated community with county club amenities. This gracious home is inviting and elegant.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
43 Hawthorne Road
43 Hawthorne Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
Classic construction built with integrity and quality. Set in convenient location offering a simple lifestyle with custom details and features. Bright kitchen with eat-in area, family room with French Doors to access rear property and pool site.
