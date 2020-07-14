All apartments in Wethersfield
Home
/
Wethersfield, CT
/
Greenfield Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:04 PM

Greenfield Village

1800 Silas Deane Highway · (860) 483-3982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 47C · Avail. Jul 16

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 30A · Avail. Jul 26

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 22C · Avail. now

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit M63B · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit M49B · Avail. Aug 7

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenfield Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
guest parking
volleyball court
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
tennis court
Welcome Home

Greenfield Village is a garden-style community nestled away in Rocky Hill, CT. Situated on 20 lavish acres, we offer different and unique amenities that will enhance your lifestyle. If you enjoy a peaceful atmosphere, Greenfield Village will make a perfect home for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $99 up to 2 months rent (based on credit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash and Amenities: $35/month (1 bed); Trash and Amenities: $40/month (2 bed)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Dog breed restrictions, 40 lbs weight limit
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: There are extra storage units available for rent in the basements.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenfield Village have any available units?
Greenfield Village has 10 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Greenfield Village have?
Some of Greenfield Village's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenfield Village currently offering any rent specials?
Greenfield Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenfield Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenfield Village is pet friendly.
Does Greenfield Village offer parking?
Yes, Greenfield Village offers parking.
Does Greenfield Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greenfield Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenfield Village have a pool?
Yes, Greenfield Village has a pool.
Does Greenfield Village have accessible units?
No, Greenfield Village does not have accessible units.
Does Greenfield Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenfield Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Greenfield Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Greenfield Village has units with air conditioning.
