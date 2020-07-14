Greenfield Village

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $99 up to 2 months rent (based on credit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash and Amenities: $35/month (1 bed); Trash and Amenities: $40/month (2 bed)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Dog breed restrictions, 40 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: There are extra storage units available for rent in the basements.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.