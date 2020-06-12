/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 AM
42 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wethersfield, CT
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1225 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
22 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1228 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Stepny Place
1800 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1129 sqft
Welcome Home Step into a community where you can enjoy being close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Stepny Place combines the best of a friendly neighborhood and urban living.
Results within 5 miles of Wethersfield
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
Downtown Hartford
31 Units Available
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
South Green
9 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Asylum Hill
32 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
17 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 9 at 04:31pm
Downtown Hartford
19 Units Available
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1250 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 9 at 04:12pm
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1304 sqft
Live on the Arch!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
$
Downtown Hartford
15 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 9 at 04:21pm
Asylum Hill
8 Units Available
210 Farmington Avenue
210 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
875 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in mid-rise building. Apartments feature trendy kitchens with breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and French windows. Hardwood floors available. Building has controlled access and is just minutes from I-91 and Elizabeth Park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Sheldon Charter Oak
6 Units Available
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1428 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
38 North Main Street Unit #30
38 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
906 sqft
38 North Main Street Unit #30 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft With Hot Water Included - Located walking distance to West Hartford Town Center and Blue Back Square, this is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at The Mews, a secure, gated
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 2nd Floor
21 Crescent Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
Huge FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom Bedroom Apt.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
94 Woodland Drive
94 Woodland Heights, Middlesex County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
979 sqft
INCLUDES HEAT AND HOT WATER!!! Updated 2 bedroom 2 FULL bath 1st floor unit at the Woodland Heights Condominiums. Freshly painted and beautiful hardwood floors.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
38 Rambling Brook Lane
38 Rambling Brook Lane, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
940 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 bd, 2 full bath condo at Hale Farms, Contemporary kitchen with island/bar, newer cabinets & appliances, large living room w/slider to private covered balcony overlooking the woods, huge Mbd w/full bath, baths have Travertine
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
35 Ringgold Street
35 Ringgold Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1294 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW West Hartford townhome featuring 9' ceilings, an open floor plan, u-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar, new energy efficient stainless appliances and white cabinets with soft close doors and drawers.
Results within 10 miles of Wethersfield
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
Robertson
37 Units Available
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1095 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
$
12 Units Available
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
991 sqft
Northwood Apartments offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Middletown, CT. Visit our community and take a tour of our onsite amenities, including a community clubhouse with a private pool and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
26 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
12 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1307 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
28 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1281 sqft
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Similar Pages
Wethersfield 2 BedroomsWethersfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWethersfield 3 BedroomsWethersfield Accessible ApartmentsWethersfield Apartments with Balcony
Wethersfield Apartments with GarageWethersfield Apartments with GymWethersfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWethersfield Apartments with ParkingWethersfield Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CT
Norwich, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CT