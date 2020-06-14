23 Apartments for rent in Trumbull, CT with gym
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 7
1 of 27
1 of 37
1 of 24
1 of 5
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 34
1 of 5
1 of 38
1 of 39
1 of 25
1 of 24
"Village dreams and childhood scenes are things that I remember yet. Land of dreams and moonlit streams, how close to heaven can you get? Nights full of stars, hearts full of joy. Paradise for a girl and a boy. I guess it suits me to a T - Connecticut is the place for me to be." (-Michael Feinstein, "Connecticut")
Trumbull, Connecticut is home to more than 36,000 residents and repeatedly appears in national survey listings as one of the greatest places in the country to live. Hate to travel? Move to Trumbull and you'll never have to leave again! This is one of America's older towns, founded in 1797 and named after the Connecticut Governor Jonathan Trumbull, who was the only colonial governor to offer his support to the American Revolution against England. The motto of the town is "Pride in our past, faith in our future." See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Trumbull renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.