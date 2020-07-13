Apartment List
18 Apartments for rent in Mansfield Center, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mansfield Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Mar-Lea Park Apartments
69 Varga Rd, Mansfield Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Roomy 1-bedroom Apartment in Ashford - Roomy 1-bedroom in a small, quiet apartment building. ~Near UCONN ~Great for grad students, single adults, couples (RLNE4810290)
10 Federal Square
10 Federal Square, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1619 sqft
This comfy and homey 3 bedroom townhouse features an attractive floor plan and many updates such as newer kitchen and bathrooms. The house offers a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace and 3-panel glass door that leads to the deck.

642 Storrs Rd
642 Storrs Rd, Tolland County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1850 sqft
642 Storrs Rd Available 08/01/20 Private 4BR home close to UConn - Rare 4 bedroom home (the town will allow 4 unrelated people) is tucked into the trees in a private location just over one mile from UConn campus; large eat in kitchen, spacious

49 Eastbrook Heights
49 Eastbrook Heights, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1262 sqft
Nice 2 or 3 bedroom townhouse with 1 car garage. Finished room in lower level can be used as 3rd bedroom or office. Washer & dryer in unit. In a quiet neighborhood.
Woodlawn
80 Bicknell Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
2-Bedroom Apartment Near UCONN - Lovely 2-bedroom unit in a quiet area near UCONN. Perfect for grad students, families, or couples looking for a quiet spot. ~Laundry on-site ~Cats ok (RLNE5169303)
Kingswood Apartments
466 Ash Street, Willimantic, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location to major highways in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Kingswood offers it's tenants free heat, hot water and electricity.

53 Monticello Lane
53 Monticello Lane, Tolland County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1512 sqft
Available immediately. Recently renovated interior! Minutes to UCONN and Storrs Downtown. Walk to Mansfield Middle School. Very conveniently located in a quiet country setting. References, credit check and security deposit required.

506 Stafford Road
506 Stafford Road, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Available 08/15/20 Two Bedroom House-Mansfield, CT One full Bathroom. One Half Bathroom. Washer/Dryer Hook-Up. Dishwasher. Ceiling Fans. Skylight- Deck- Back Yard. Pet friendly.

727 Stafford Rd
727 Stafford Rd, Tolland County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Great Schools, Quick Commute, SPACE LIMITED! Storrs Mansfield, CT Welcome home professor. Comfortable home surrounded by natural wooded landscaping. Minutes away from many local attractions. Ample room for parking and nice yard.

73 Maple Avenue
73 Maple Avenue, Willimantic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1926 sqft
Beautiful fully renovated 4 Bed, 2 Bath home only 6 blocks from Eastern's campus and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! That is $499 per student per bedroom. Situated on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the home in a safe and friendly neighborhood.

330 Valley Street
330 Valley Street, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath home in an amazing location only 1 block from ECSU campus and Willimantic Main Street and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! That is only $525 per student per bedroom! New appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling

1011 Main Street
1011 Main Street, South Coventry, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1056 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- Clean and Pristine- this 3 bedroom rental is move in ready. Private wrap around porch. Central air and oil heat. Private entrance and parking. Close to UConn and Eastern

25 Gem Drive
25 Gem Drive, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1608 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in. This 3 bedroom has 2 full bathrooms 1 on main floor and 2nd floor. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with dishwasher, refrigerator and oven range.

435 Eagleville Road
435 South Eagleville Road, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
You will enjoy this large, quite 2 Bedroom apartment on the first floor of this 2- family home(landlord lives in the upstairs apartment) The apartment has newer linoleum kitchen floor, freshly painted and cleaned.
Ridgeview Heights
456 Tolland Turnpike, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ridgeview Heights in Tolland County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Perry Hill
52 Perry Hill Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedroom Townhouse Near UCONN - 2-Bedroom townhouse with 1.5 bathrooms! Perry Hill is a great value for anyone looking for a large living space at a good price. A balanced and diverse neighborhood tucked away into a quiet, forested area.
Birch Hill
149 Ashford Center Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment Near UCONN - Spacious two-bedroom on Rt. 44. Great for couples, families, students. -Maintained by professional management company and staff. -Cold water, sewer, and garbage service included. -Cats allowed.

408 Huntington Rd
408 Huntington Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
2200 sqft
Country serenity yet close to everything you need . $875-large one bedroom and bath dining room living room and kitchen . Wonderful country views ...from this lofty second floor modern Apartment. Great 60x40 garden area plus weekly trash removal.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mansfield Center, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mansfield Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

