3 bedroom apartments
9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakeville, CT
33 Sharon Road
33 Sharon Road, Lakeville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1600 sqft
LAKEVILLE MANOR COTTAGE - available: September 2, 2020 - 3BR/3BA cottage in Lakeville, CT. Steps from the Grove and the lake (Lake Wononscopomuc, the deepest lake in CT), convenient to all points of local interest.
34 Belden Street
34 Belden Street, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3086 sqft
A long driveway brings you to this perfect hilltop sanctuary situated on over 8 acres of total privacy. Enjoy summer breezes down from the mountains and take in the breathtaking views.
13 Forge Lane
13 Forge Lane, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2205 sqft
1800's Historic Ice House Academic Year rental set along a narrow stretch of the picturesque Salmon Kill River. Deceptively large cottage with Master Bedroom and Full Bath on the main floor.
264 Winchell Mountain
264 Winchell Mountain Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2016 sqft
Millerton Home 1870 Renovated Expanded Cottage. This 3BR2BA home has a huge mastersuite with 2 guest bedrooms. Separate kit, DR, LR. Close to Village of Millerton.
428 Salmon Kill Road
428 Salmon Kill Road, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1404 sqft
** Starting 9/17/2020 **Newly renovated furnished 3-Bedroom 2-Bath rental home with barbecue deck, large yard with fire pit, and detached garage is located on Salisbury's Salmon Kill Road.
335 Calkinstown Road
335 Calkinstown Road, Litchfield County, CT
AVAILABLE FOR MONTH OF AUGUST 2020 ONLY. Nestled back in and in harmony with nature, just part of the allure of this newly constructed modern farm house in a well sought after area of Sharon.
332 Weed Mine Road
332 Weed Mine Road, Columbia County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2500 sqft
Short Term Rental Opportunity! Available Monthly August/September/OctoberAug 1-Oct 31 Come to the top of the hill with panoramic views to get away from it all! This 3 BR, 2 bath home with 500+ sq ft of outdoor deck overlooking the
14 TROUTBECK CRESCENT
14 Troutbeck Crescent, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
4613 sqft
Located in the Town of Amenia, New York in Dutchess County New York. Light and bright rental with 3 bedrooms, 4.
294 TWIN LAKES ROAD
294 Twin Lakes Road, Litchfield County, CT
Available: Sept. 3, 2020 - October 30, 2020 - minimum 32 days -Twin Lakes Waterfront retreat with western views and private beach with dock.