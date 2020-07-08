21 Walton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming Lakeville Colonial - This lovely home on a quiet street in Lakeville, CT is now available for rent. The main floor has a newly renovated kitchen and laundry room, half bath as well as a living room and dining room that can be separated by pocket doors. The second floor has a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a second bedroom as well as an office and a full bath. The third floor finished attic is a great bonus space. Close in proximity to the Lake Wononscopomuc, area public and private schools, shopping, restaurants and all beautiful Litchfield County has to offer.