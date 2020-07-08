All apartments in Lakeville
Lakeville, CT
21 Walton Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

21 Walton Street

21 Walton St · (860) 435-2200
Location

21 Walton St, Lakeville, CT 06039

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming Lakeville Colonial - This lovely home on a quiet street in Lakeville, CT is now available for rent. The main floor has a newly renovated kitchen and laundry room, half bath as well as a living room and dining room that can be separated by pocket doors. The second floor has a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a second bedroom as well as an office and a full bath. The third floor finished attic is a great bonus space. Close in proximity to the Lake Wononscopomuc, area public and private schools, shopping, restaurants and all beautiful Litchfield County has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Walton Street have any available units?
21 Walton Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Walton Street have?
Some of 21 Walton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Walton Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 Walton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Walton Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 Walton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 21 Walton Street offer parking?
No, 21 Walton Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 Walton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Walton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Walton Street have a pool?
No, 21 Walton Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 Walton Street have accessible units?
No, 21 Walton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Walton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Walton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Walton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Walton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
