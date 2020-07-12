26 Apartments for rent in Collinsville, CT with parking

Apartment List
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Avon Place
46 Avonwood Rd, Collinsville, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,264
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1817 sqft
Cozy apartments on 46-acre wooded property with lots of privacy and walking trails. Recently renovated units with walk-in closets. Community has sauna, media room, tennis court, and pool. Elevator in building.
Results within 5 miles of Collinsville

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
148 Plainville Avenue
148 Plainville Avenue, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1584 sqft
Great single family home for rent in Unionville! Conveniently located on Rt 177. Short walk Unionville shops and restaurants and. public transportation.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
150 Reverknolls
150 Reverknolls, Hartford County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
4615 sqft
Short term 3 month summer rental.....Beautiful Farmington Valley newer construction home with inground pool and outdoor jacuzzi. All inclusive summer get away!!

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
720 Town Hill Road
720 Town Hill Road, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED! Two Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large rooms in a very private location. Two months security, first month's rent. Credit and background check required. $30 per adult. No pets and No smoking.
Results within 10 miles of Collinsville
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
7 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
22 Colonial Ct, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,210
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1300 sqft
Colonial Village is a private apartment community in Plainville, CT set amidst landscaped grounds and tree-lined streets. We are located 15 minutes from downtown Hartford and Waterbury, with easy access to I-84 and Routes 72 and 10.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
7 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,734
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,375
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1281 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Simsbury Center Historic District
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1391 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Concierge available. Community highlights include a conference room, dog park and gym. Close to Simsbury Public Library. Easy access to US Route 202.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
58 Prospect St
58 Prospect Street, Terryville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Terryville 2 Bdrm 2 Full Bath i - Property Id: 306093 Looking to lease my nice 1300 sq ft apartment in Terryville Ct. It's 2 Bdrm 2 Full bathroom . Newly remodeled , clean and quiet. Has walk in closet and newly remodeled master bath.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Main St Unit 2
211 Main St, Terryville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This charming townhouse style unit is located right on Route 6.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
196 Goodwin St., North
196 Goodwin Street, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Home Sweet Home - Property Id: 310582 Immaculate, adorable with cottage feel on Federal Hill. First Floor, storage, off street parking, w/d hook up on premises, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, cooktop/oven, gas forced hot air for heat.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor
40 Lincoln St, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Unit 1st Floor Available 08/01/20 1st Floor Available! Garage! Renovated - Property Id: 123858 Lovely 3 Family Completely Renovated Colonial!! A Rare 1ST Floor now AVAILABLE for showings and move in ready 8/1!! There Is A newly Renovated 1 Car

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
75 High St # 1R
75 High St, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
This adorable 1 bedroom unit is newly remodeled and features beautiful hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, a spacious bedroom, and off-street parking.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
The Francis
42 Stafford Avenue, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
Beautiful building on Stafford Avenue in Bristol. Close to Route 6, Route 72 and minutes from 84. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE121608)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
68 Upson St
68 Upson Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms Spacious 1200 Square feet Beautiful Home is available to rent immediately at a very nice and calm location in Bristol Great location in Bristol and a very good and friendly neighborhood! All new kitchens, bathrooms, floors, walls,

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
52 4th Street
52 4th Street, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1632 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2nd floor unit in a 2 family home. Off street parking. Heat and hot water included in the rent. lst, last and security required. Tenant to pay for the credit check, non refundable fee.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
146 Pine St # 2E
146 Pine St, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This adorable second floor unit has two spacious bedrooms, living room space, off street parking and easy highway access. Please call the office at (860)919-6469 to schedule a viewing! (RLNE5080071)

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
This is the perfect apartment for you! Schedule your showing today to see this spacious, bright and well maintained 2nd floor | 3 bedroom unit with hardwood floors.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
4 Arnold Court - 1
4 Arnold Court, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
This first floor 2-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is available. Electric and Oil is tenant responsibility and provided by Eversource. Included in the monthly rent is garbage removal, 1 assigned parking spot, fridge, oven and washer/dryer in unit.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
21 Lancaster Road
21 Lancaster Road, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1494 sqft
Five minutes to ESPN & TCC. Cute Cape Cod, 1,500 sq. ft. near Routes 6,4, I 84 & RTE 72. Three bedrooms with one on the first floor and two larger bedrooms upstairs each with one large closet.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
91 Jacobs Street
91 Jacobs Street, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
3362 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit has lots of windows and is a basement apartment. . Enter from the parking lot and is on level ground. There is a storage room in this unit as well.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
201 Center Street
201 Center Street, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property is located in the Federal Hill area.... This apartment is ****SPACIOUS*** This is a must see it wont last!Walking distance to Hospital, Doctors, Restaurants, public transportation and shopping. 3 local area parks...

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
32 Curtiss Street
32 Curtiss Street, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$859
1614 sqft
2 bedroom, 2nd floor in a 3 familNice front and back porches. Close to shops and bus lines. lst, last and security. No pets

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Simsbury Center Historic District
10 Carriage Drive
10 Carriage Drive, Simsbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1048 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Simsbury, this spacious condo is all about location, location, location! Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with an open floor plan kitchen and living room, fresh new carpet & hardwood flooring! The living room
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Collinsville, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Collinsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

