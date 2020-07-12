Apartment List
/
CT
/
branford center
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

144 Apartments for rent in Branford Center, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Branford Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
571 Main Street
571 Main St, Branford Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Location, location, location!! This adorable 1 bedroom second floor apartment with central air conditioning features an open layout.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
9 Parker Memorial Drive
9 Parker Memorial Drive, Branford Center, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1265 sqft
Magnificent setting overlooking Branford Harbor. Full water views from almost every room. As close to living on an island but being on land. Access to 2 sandy beaches, playground. Full wrapround porch with amazing views.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1 Parker Memorial Drive
1 Parker Memorial Drive, Branford Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1129 sqft
August and September availability only. Direct waterfront, furnished, seasonal property located on private property within Parker Memorial Park. Beautiful views of Branford Harbor.
Results within 1 mile of Branford Center

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
66 Montoya Drive
66 Montoya Drive, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1040 sqft
Well cared for clean second floor Condo for rent in quiet dog friendly complex.Close to train station and highways. Includes new windows, updated kitchen,fireplace,newer central air,water heater and furnace.
Results within 5 miles of Branford Center
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
510 Main Apartments
510 Main St, East Haven, CT
Studio
$985
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
475 sqft
510 Main redefines Connecticut living, with a clubhouse that contains free Wi-Fi and a coffee bar. Residents enjoy wall-to-wall carpeting and walk-in closet space, and extra storage is available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Fair Haven Heights
The Fairways
80 Eastern St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1050 sqft
Townhouses feature wall-to-wall carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens, hardwood floors and laundry facilities. Located close to I-91 and I-95 as well as downtown New Haven. Community is landscaped with private entrances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 23 at 05:21pm
6 Units Available
Fair Haven Heights
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$723
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
$916
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
90 Gerrish Ave, East Haven, CT
Studio
$895
400 sqft
All-studio apartment complex Autumn Ridge offers efficiency combined with modern upgrades like new cabinetry, fully-equipped kitchens and private patios and balconies. The complex accepts small dogs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Annex
64 Chamberlain St
64 Chamberlain Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This amazing 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom townhouse is available now! This apartment features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the unit, tiled floors in the kitchen, is freshly painted.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Annex
22 Chamberlain St Apt 22
22 Chamberlain Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
**EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED!** 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment minutes away from a Prime Location: Downtown New Haven is available now! This newly renovated apartment located in an amazing area features gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful ceramic

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Annex
320 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 5F
320 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Lovely 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located in a charming complex available now! This apartment includes beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with ceramic tiles, and off-street parking. Section 8 vouchers welcome for 2 or 1 bed.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Quinnipiac Meadows
1385 Quinnipiac Ave Fl 1
1385 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Coming for August two family house Duplex Style.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Quinnipiac Meadows
60 Donna Dr
60 Donna Drive, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Spacious 1br Condo Fair Haven Heights! *Large closets *O/S Parking *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
4-C, 585 Ellsworth Street
4 C, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
Mid-Rise Building with Elevator Located just minutes from the finest restaurants, bistros and nightlife. Gorgeous Vinyl hardwood floors, granite counters, oak cabinets, appliances. Within a short distance of New England's finest beaches.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
103 Quinnipiac Avenue - 103
103 Quinnipiac Ave, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
750 sqft
Ideal Academic Rental / The Perfect Dorm Alternative You will have exclusive use of this fully furnished & wifi included 2nd-floor super cute private apartment, no sharing, that was recently updated and is conveniently located in North Haven.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street
8 C, New Haven County, CT
Studio
$1,105
350 sqft
Beautiful Studio Apartment in garden apartments in Black Rock. New hardwood floors throughout, granite counters, oak cabinets, stainless steel dishwasher and built-in microwave!! Parking and huge storage unit is included! Laundry on premises.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Annex
110 Fulton St
110 Fulton St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 2BR 1.5x Bath condo in beautiful Fair Haven Heights! *Clean & Bright *New Hardwood Floors *Redone Kitchen *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Laundry Room on Premises *Parking *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Annex
6 Chamberlain St
6 Chamberlain Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Newly Renovated 2-Bed Townhouse w/ Garage AVAILABLE NOW! - 6 Chamberlain Available Now! $1,450/mo 2-Bed 1-Bath - Townhouse style unit - Newly Renovated throughout - Freshly Painted - Beautiful Hardwood Floors - Updated kitchen cabinets,

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
24 7th Avenue
24 Seventh Ave, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1328 sqft
Deeded beach rights and one floor living! Hotchkiss Grove ranch features central air, 1 car garage, large deck off kitchen and bedroom and private back yard.Finished room in basement for the kids or home office. Laundry room has washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Branford Center
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
85 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,618
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
$
21 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
66 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,312
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
17 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,345
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,521
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Branford Center, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Branford Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Branford Center 1 BedroomsBranford Center 2 BedroomsBranford Center 3 Bedrooms
Branford Center Apartments with BalconyBranford Center Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Branford Center Apartments with ParkingBranford Center Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTIslandia, NYGreenport, NY
Shirley, NYBristol, CTWesthampton, NYGreenport West, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYMastic Beach, NYBridgeport, CTEast Islip, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven