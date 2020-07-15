/
studio apartments
16 Studio Apartments for rent in Bloomfield, CT
25 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Studio
$1,649
562 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
40 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
Studio
$1,410
622 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.
23 Units Available
Asylum Hill
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$875
425 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
117 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,009
444 sqft
Spectra Pearl offers an original take on apartment living. Travel from floor to floor or building to building to take advantage of an array of amenities, from game rooms and tech hubs to event places and chill spaces.
12 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
81 Arch
81 Arch Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,375
570 sqft
Live on the Arch!
15 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,375
629 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
21 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
1 Unit Available
Frog Hollow
26 Russ Street
26 Russ St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$775
400 sqft
Red-brick apartment building right down the street from the State of Connecticut: State Library and Bushnell Park. Units offer updated, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. On-site laundry room, controlled access and pet-friendly.
35 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,060
437 sqft
This charming, upscale community is designed to impress with designer features throughout. Open floor plans in a boutique-style community. Modern appliances, oversized windows and efficient appliances. Near downtown culture.
4 Units Available
Sheldon Charter Oak
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,460
685 sqft
This eco-friendly community offers modern finishes throughout. Each home offers a high ceiling, exposed brick and beautiful views. Near downtown and within walking distance of Hartford Hospital. Luxury kitchens and spacious floor plans.
18 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,074
519 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
13 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
$950
500 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
3 Units Available
Downtown Hartford
100 Wells St
100 Wells Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,200
**WIFE, HEAT, AND HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED!** **RECEIVE 1 MONTH FOR FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE!** Stunning apartments available in a beautiful complex in an amazing location: Downtown Hartford! Modern and newly renovated apartments feature beautiful
2 Units Available
Carriage Place - Gillet
40 Forest Street, East Hartford, CT
Studio
$690
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carriage Place - Gillet in East Hartford. View photos, descriptions and more!
21 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,242
509 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
107 Gold Street - AA
107 Gold Street, New Britain, CT
Studio
$725
550 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Electric, heat & hot water!! Freshly cleaned large studio apartment on the corner of Gold & Lyman Streets, with private entrance door! - Hardwood floors - Tile bathroom - Full bathroom with tub - Fully applianced kitchen -
