102 Apartments for rent in Welby, CO with pool
1 Unit Available
8199 Welby Rd 3306
8199 Welby Rd, Welby, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1133 sqft
8199 Welby Rd 3306 Available 08/15/20 8199 Welby Rd #3306 - This beauty will have you ooh-ing and aah-ing all the way through.
28 Units Available
South Thornton
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$978
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
5 Units Available
South Thornton
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
8 Units Available
South Thornton
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, playground, BBQ and internet access. Pet-friendly. E-payments available.
6 Units Available
South Thornton
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
2 Units Available
South Thornton
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
960 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.
22 Units Available
Downtown Denver
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,629
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1143 sqft
Designer kitchens with granite countertops, tile backsplashes, and pendant lighting. Multi-story fitness center with dedicated yoga/pilates space. Fully equipped bike maintenance room. Within blocks of Commons Park and Union Station.
41 Units Available
Five Points
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,436
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,541
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1186 sqft
High-end interior finishes including 12-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Resident clubroom with a gourmet kitchen and theater room. On the banks of the Milwaukee River.
43 Units Available
LoDo
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1124 sqft
In the heart of LoDo. Very young community. Community amenities include entertainment lounge, resort-style pool, BBQ grilling station, and the popular 24-hour fitness center. Spacious floor plans with up-to-date kitchen appliances.
10 Units Available
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,090
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
775 sqft
Large, open floor plans with balconies. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and picnic areas with grills. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
4 Units Available
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants can access the on-site pool/hot tub, movie theatre, and much more. Residents are an easy drive from grocery shopping at Kroger, Publix, and Walmart. Newly renovated apartment homes boast large floor plans and is set in a community offering many amenities.
39 Units Available
River North Art District
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,375
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,638
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1265 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.
22 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,550
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1421 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
27 Units Available
Five Points
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1104 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
71 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
10 Units Available
Central Westminster
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
31 Units Available
Highland
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,498
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1145 sqft
Experience modern amenities, including a fitness center and a pet spa Near I-25 and downtown entertainment, including Downtown Aquarium and the Pepsi Center. Units feature views in every room and designer bathrooms.
18 Units Available
River North Art District
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,470
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1031 sqft
Designer kitchens with features like stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, and granite countertops. Full-sized washers and dryers in all homes. Rooftop deck with fire pit. Controlled-access parking garage and covered bike parking. Less than a mile to Coors Field and RiNo galleries.
16 Units Available
Downtown Denver
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1164 sqft
Brand new building with ample parking available to residents. In the heart of Union Station in Downtown Denver, so it is close to many converts, sporting events, museums, shops, and dining options. Offers nearby access to three courtyards and a Rail Yard dog park for tenants.
20 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
35 Units Available
Five Points
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,356
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1200 sqft
Located in downtown Denver near Coors Field, these homes feature designer lights, private patios and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center, a swimming pool and a business center, among other amenities.
8 Units Available
Northglenn
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
750 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with brand-new kitchens, large closets and a private patio/balcony. On-site amenities include a playground, pool and garage. 24-hour maintenance is available. Property is near gorgeous Webster Lake.
46 Units Available
Highland
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1070 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
