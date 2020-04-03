All apartments in Snowmass Village
Find more places like 835 Wood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snowmass Village, CO
/
835 Wood Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

835 Wood Road

835 Wood Road · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Snowmass Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

835 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit Aspen Leaf Chalet At Snowmass · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Luxury 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home located on prestigious Wood Road,Open Living Room with fire place and panoramic windows facing the mountains, Wood floors and vaulted ceilingsState-of-the-art Crestron home AV system including 8 TV's, and Intercom, Both living rooms have iPod and Auxiliary connectivityEach bedroom is equipped with iHome alarm clocksThe living room is lavishly furnished with a comfortable designer leather and fabric sectional sofa and armchairs, offering seating for large groups.The Gourmet Wood Kitchen with slate counters has a DCS 5 gas burner stove top with griddle, with a DCS oven, and a Sub Zero side by side refrigerator and it comes fully equipped with everything a kitchen and dining room need.The Semi-Formal round dining table seats 12.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Wood Road have any available units?
835 Wood Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 835 Wood Road have?
Some of 835 Wood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Wood Road currently offering any rent specials?
835 Wood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Wood Road pet-friendly?
No, 835 Wood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 835 Wood Road offer parking?
No, 835 Wood Road does not offer parking.
Does 835 Wood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 Wood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Wood Road have a pool?
No, 835 Wood Road does not have a pool.
Does 835 Wood Road have accessible units?
No, 835 Wood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Wood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 Wood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 835 Wood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 Wood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 835 Wood Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Snowmass Village 1 BedroomsSnowmass Village 2 Bedrooms
Snowmass Village Apartments with ParkingSnowmass Village Apartments with Pool
Snowmass Village Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, COAspen, CO
New Castle, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity