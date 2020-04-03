835 Wood Road

Amenities

Luxury 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home located on prestigious Wood Road,Open Living Room with fire place and panoramic windows facing the mountains, Wood floors and vaulted ceilingsState-of-the-art Crestron home AV system including 8 TV's, and Intercom, Both living rooms have iPod and Auxiliary connectivityEach bedroom is equipped with iHome alarm clocksThe living room is lavishly furnished with a comfortable designer leather and fabric sectional sofa and armchairs, offering seating for large groups.The Gourmet Wood Kitchen with slate counters has a DCS 5 gas burner stove top with griddle, with a DCS oven, and a Sub Zero side by side refrigerator and it comes fully equipped with everything a kitchen and dining room need.The Semi-Formal round dining table seats 12.