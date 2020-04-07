810 Ridge Road

Amenities

Ski directly in and out of the back door on Snowmass Mountain. Enjoy the amazing views of Mount Daly from the living room and master bedroom. Relax and grill with family and friends on the back patio in the summer. Take a dip in the very nearby pool and spa. Have a nice short walk to the Viceroy, market, and new Base Village. Ridge #6 has it all. This recently remodeled mountain contemporary condo is spacious and luxurious. The Ridge property offers privacy, reserved covered parking, on - site maintenance, and meticulously maintained grounds in all four seasons. It is absolutely awesome. We invite you to enjoy Ridge #6 as a quality rental. Condos such as these are rarely available.