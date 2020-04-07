All apartments in Snowmass Village
Find more places like 810 Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snowmass Village, CO
/
810 Ridge Road
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:27 PM

810 Ridge Road

810 Ridge Road · (970) 379-4106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Snowmass Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

810 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit #6 · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Ski directly in and out of the back door on Snowmass Mountain. Enjoy the amazing views of Mount Daly from the living room and master bedroom. Relax and grill with family and friends on the back patio in the summer. Take a dip in the very nearby pool and spa. Have a nice short walk to the Viceroy, market, and new Base Village. Ridge #6 has it all. This recently remodeled mountain contemporary condo is spacious and luxurious. The Ridge property offers privacy, reserved covered parking, on - site maintenance, and meticulously maintained grounds in all four seasons. It is absolutely awesome. We invite you to enjoy Ridge #6 as a quality rental. Condos such as these are rarely available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Ridge Road have any available units?
810 Ridge Road has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 810 Ridge Road have?
Some of 810 Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
810 Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 810 Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 810 Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 810 Ridge Road does offer parking.
Does 810 Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 810 Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 810 Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 810 Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 810 Ridge Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Snowmass Village 1 BedroomsSnowmass Village 2 Bedrooms
Snowmass Village Apartments with ParkingSnowmass Village Apartments with Pool
Snowmass Village Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, COAspen, CO
New Castle, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity