73 Sinclair Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Deluxe 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with bonus bunkroom on lower level. Great Room on Main Level with 50'' TV, and gas fireplaceMedia room with 60'' TVMain Level Patio with comfortable seating, bbq grill, and expansive viewsLower Level Patio with hot tub and expansive viewsGourmet Kitchen with Quartz countertops, large waterfall island with Wolf cooktop, and double oven Dining room seats 6 plus 4 stools at large kitchen islandLaundry room on main levelCentral Air ConditioningAbundant natural light and expansive views of the beautiful Brush Creek Valley in Snowmass Village are available on both levels of this home. Enjoy the comfort and space of this home, complete with hardwood floors throughout the main level.