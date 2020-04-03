All apartments in Snowmass Village
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

73 Sinclair Lane

73 Sinclair Lane · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

73 Sinclair Lane, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit CHEZ VIEW · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1859 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Deluxe 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with bonus bunkroom on lower level. Great Room on Main Level with 50'' TV, and gas fireplaceMedia room with 60'' TVMain Level Patio with comfortable seating, bbq grill, and expansive viewsLower Level Patio with hot tub and expansive viewsGourmet Kitchen with Quartz countertops, large waterfall island with Wolf cooktop, and double oven Dining room seats 6 plus 4 stools at large kitchen islandLaundry room on main levelCentral Air ConditioningAbundant natural light and expansive views of the beautiful Brush Creek Valley in Snowmass Village are available on both levels of this home. Enjoy the comfort and space of this home, complete with hardwood floors throughout the main level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Sinclair Lane have any available units?
73 Sinclair Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 73 Sinclair Lane have?
Some of 73 Sinclair Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Sinclair Lane currently offering any rent specials?
73 Sinclair Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Sinclair Lane pet-friendly?
No, 73 Sinclair Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 73 Sinclair Lane offer parking?
Yes, 73 Sinclair Lane does offer parking.
Does 73 Sinclair Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Sinclair Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Sinclair Lane have a pool?
No, 73 Sinclair Lane does not have a pool.
Does 73 Sinclair Lane have accessible units?
No, 73 Sinclair Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Sinclair Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Sinclair Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Sinclair Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 73 Sinclair Lane has units with air conditioning.
