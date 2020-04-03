15 Turkey Trot Court

Amenities

Luxury 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home 360 Degree Sweeping views from this newly constructed Luxury Mountain EstateIndirect ski access via walk to Two CreeksGourmet Chef's Kitchen with Viking Stove, Sub-Zero, dual dishwashers, and wine refrigeratorLiving Room with custom wood burning fireplace, Sonos sound system, french doors with mountain views of Mount DalyHeated three car garage with large storage area for skis, equipment, and clothingOutdoor large back patio with built in fire pit and hot tubFront patio with outdoor gas fireplace and separate uncovered patio areaMax 12 people5200 square feet