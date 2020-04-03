All apartments in Snowmass Village
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

15 Turkey Trot Court

15 Turkey Trot Court · (970) 923-5860 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Turkey Trot Court, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit MT DAILY 360 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5194 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Luxury 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home 360 Degree Sweeping views from this newly constructed Luxury Mountain EstateIndirect ski access via walk to Two CreeksGourmet Chef's Kitchen with Viking Stove, Sub-Zero, dual dishwashers, and wine refrigeratorLiving Room with custom wood burning fireplace, Sonos sound system, french doors with mountain views of Mount DalyHeated three car garage with large storage area for skis, equipment, and clothingOutdoor large back patio with built in fire pit and hot tubFront patio with outdoor gas fireplace and separate uncovered patio areaMax 12 people5200 square feet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Turkey Trot Court have any available units?
15 Turkey Trot Court has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Turkey Trot Court have?
Some of 15 Turkey Trot Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Turkey Trot Court currently offering any rent specials?
15 Turkey Trot Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Turkey Trot Court pet-friendly?
No, 15 Turkey Trot Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snowmass Village.
Does 15 Turkey Trot Court offer parking?
Yes, 15 Turkey Trot Court does offer parking.
Does 15 Turkey Trot Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Turkey Trot Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Turkey Trot Court have a pool?
No, 15 Turkey Trot Court does not have a pool.
Does 15 Turkey Trot Court have accessible units?
No, 15 Turkey Trot Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Turkey Trot Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Turkey Trot Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Turkey Trot Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Turkey Trot Court does not have units with air conditioning.
