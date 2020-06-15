13 Madeira Court

Amenities

3 Bed 2 Bath Spacious Home in the Vineyards - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home is in the Redlands Vineyard subdivision. Boasting 1600 square feet with views of the Colorado National Monument. The Vineyards community has walking trails, common grounds for community events and additional locked RV storage. HOA takes care of landscaping. Tenant pays gas, electric, sewer and trash, water is included in rent. Please no smoking, no pets and no students/roommates. Monthly $10 admin fee is in addtition to rent.



**Apply now at www.gjrent.com or call 970-263-5438 ext 5 for more information**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4839455)