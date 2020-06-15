All apartments in Redlands
Find more places like 13 Madeira Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redlands, CO
/
13 Madeira Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

13 Madeira Court

13 Madeira Court · (970) 263-5438 ext. 5
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13 Madeira Court, Redlands, CO 81507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13 Madeira Court · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath Spacious Home in the Vineyards - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home is in the Redlands Vineyard subdivision. Boasting 1600 square feet with views of the Colorado National Monument. The Vineyards community has walking trails, common grounds for community events and additional locked RV storage. HOA takes care of landscaping. Tenant pays gas, electric, sewer and trash, water is included in rent. Please no smoking, no pets and no students/roommates. Monthly $10 admin fee is in addtition to rent.

**Apply now at www.gjrent.com or call 970-263-5438 ext 5 for more information**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4839455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Madeira Court have any available units?
13 Madeira Court has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13 Madeira Court currently offering any rent specials?
13 Madeira Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Madeira Court pet-friendly?
No, 13 Madeira Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redlands.
Does 13 Madeira Court offer parking?
No, 13 Madeira Court does not offer parking.
Does 13 Madeira Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Madeira Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Madeira Court have a pool?
No, 13 Madeira Court does not have a pool.
Does 13 Madeira Court have accessible units?
No, 13 Madeira Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Madeira Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Madeira Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Madeira Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Madeira Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13 Madeira Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Clifton, COFruitvale, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Fruita, CO
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity