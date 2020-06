Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2 bed 1 bath Condo w/1 car garage - Main level 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage condo end unit. Kitchen comes with all standard appliances, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer hook up. Has a small back yard. 1 small dog will be allowed with a $300.00 non refundable pet deposit and an additional $25.00 a month in rent. Rent is $1000.00 Security Deposit is $1500.00. Tenant pays all utilities. Application/Administration fee is $40.00 for each person 18 and older that will be living in the unit.If you have any further questions please call Columbine Realty & Property Management @970-712-5325.To view the property please stop Columbine Realty & Property Management located at 2683 Patterson Rd Ste 1 and we can get you checked out. Our office hours are M-Th 9-4 and Friday 9-2.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834622)