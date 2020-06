Amenities

This studio unit is centrally located just next to the Natural Grocer's store on the corner of 8th Ave & College Dr. The main part of the unit is carpeted with tile in the kitchen & bath. A deck is right out the front door for your enjoyment. Tenant will be responsible for snow removal on deck, steps & back parking area in the winter. Clean up of yard area all seasons. Dogs are welcome with a $500.00 pet deposit. NO CATS!! NO STUDENTS!!! Max of 1 person The garage is not for tenant use. This unit rents for $1100.00 + utilities of electric & city. A Security Deposit of $1075.00 is due at lease signing. Available Immediately.