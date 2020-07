Amenities

This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Condo end unit is located at the Pinon Heights Condominium Complex just west of Downtown Durango. This unit features a fireplace in the living room for those chilly days, This unit has a washer and dryer. NO PETS!!! This unit rents for $ 1375.00 + electric. Water, sewer and trash are included in the rent. Security Deposit of $ 1350.00 is due at lease signing. Available August 1, 2020. This unit has a pending lease on it.