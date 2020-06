Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport some paid utils

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo

2 bedroom 1 bath in the Terrace Gardens Condominiums. This home offers 1 covered parking space as well as 1 uncovered space small storage, and laundry onsite. The monthly rent is $1075.00 plus electric. HEAT WATER SEWER AND TRASH ARE INCLUDED! Security deposit of $1050.00 NO PETS. STUDENTS OK. 900 Square Feet, on 1st level above the carport. Available August 1, 2020