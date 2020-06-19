1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108

Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bath on the first floor at Silver Peaks Condominiums. Unit also includes a small storage closet & access to the gym. Very close to Fort Lewis College. Ideal for a college student. $1375.00 per month plus electricity and natural gas. W/S/T & basic cable are included in the rent. Security deposit required of $1350.00. Available June 1, 2020 No pets, students okay.

1100 Goeglein Gulch Road #108

2 bedroom 2 bath on the first floor at Silver Peaks Condominiums. $1400.00 per month plus electricity and natural gas. Security deposit required of $1375.00. Available June 1, 2018. No pets, students okay.