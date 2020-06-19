All apartments in Durango
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:33 AM

1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108

1100 Goeglein Gulch · (970) 247-8299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Goeglein Gulch, Durango, CO 81301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 862 sqft

Amenities

gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
2 bedroom 2 bath on the first floor at Silver Peaks Condominiums. Unit also includes a small storage closet & access to the gym. Very close to Fort Lewis College. Ideal for a college student. $1375.00 per month plus electricity and natural gas. W/S/T & basic cable are included in the rent. Security deposit required of $1350.00. Available June 1, 2020 No pets, students okay.
1100 Goeglein Gulch Road #108
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 have any available units?
1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durango.
Does 1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 offer parking?
No, 1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 have a pool?
No, 1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 have accessible units?
No, 1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Goeglein Gulch - 108 does not have units with air conditioning.
