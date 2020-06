Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Light, spacious , quiet , townhome 2130 sq.ft. , 3 bedrooms each with their own bath. Large kitchen and outdoor deck space, great views ,storage. Fully furnished and move in ready. 1 car garage and 1 car parking in driveway. Walking distance to Willits Town Center, Whole Foods, great restaurants, entertainment , fishing and RFTA bus stop. Close to downtown Basalt. $3800 plus utilities first, last & security. Dog considered. No Smoking. One year lease