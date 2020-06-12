718 N Floral

Amenities
Beautifully Furnished, Medical Center, Downtown - Property Id: 19296
Midtown 718 Apartments Visalia, CA- Available now
Fully-furnished apartments in a small complex less than 1 mile from Downtown Visalia, where travelers and locals find the best shopping, dining, and entertainment in the Valley, Also a short walk away: The Convention Center, Kaweah Delta Health Care Hospital District, Rawhide Stadium. grocery stores, convenience stores, and local transportation.
All apartments in this small complex have 2 bedrooms, with queen-sized beds, 1 bathroom, a large living/dining area, and a washer and dryer in each unit. Extra linens, a well-stocked kitchen, and many other extras that are not expected, but very much appreciated, by residents.
Utilities, streaming TV, wifi, and covered parking are included. An outdoor living space with a large gas grill. Electronic security gates.
$1,860 per month. One month minimum stay. Contact the property owner/manager for more information:
Lisa Scott, lscott3627@outlook.com, (559)359-9096 text only please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19296
Property Id 19296
(RLNE5624489)