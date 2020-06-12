All apartments in Visalia
Find more places like 718 N Floral.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Visalia, CA
/
718 N Floral
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM

718 N Floral

718 North Floral Street · (559) 359-9096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Visalia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

718 North Floral Street, Visalia, CA 93291
Central Visalia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautifully Furnished, Medical Center, Downtown - Property Id: 19296

Midtown 718 Apartments Visalia, CA- Available now

Fully-furnished apartments in a small complex less than 1 mile from Downtown Visalia, where travelers and locals find the best shopping, dining, and entertainment in the Valley, Also a short walk away: The Convention Center, Kaweah Delta Health Care Hospital District, Rawhide Stadium. grocery stores, convenience stores, and local transportation.

All apartments in this small complex have 2 bedrooms, with queen-sized beds, 1 bathroom, a large living/dining area, and a washer and dryer in each unit. Extra linens, a well-stocked kitchen, and many other extras that are not expected, but very much appreciated, by residents.

Utilities, streaming TV, wifi, and covered parking are included. An outdoor living space with a large gas grill. Electronic security gates.

$1,860 per month. One month minimum stay. Contact the property owner/manager for more information:
Lisa Scott, lscott3627@outlook.com, (559)359-9096 text only please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/19296
Property Id 19296

(RLNE5624489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 N Floral have any available units?
718 N Floral has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Visalia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Visalia Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 N Floral have?
Some of 718 N Floral's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 N Floral currently offering any rent specials?
718 N Floral isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 N Floral pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 N Floral is pet friendly.
Does 718 N Floral offer parking?
Yes, 718 N Floral does offer parking.
Does 718 N Floral have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 N Floral offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 N Floral have a pool?
No, 718 N Floral does not have a pool.
Does 718 N Floral have accessible units?
No, 718 N Floral does not have accessible units.
Does 718 N Floral have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 N Floral does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 718 N Floral?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Visalia 2 BedroomsVisalia Apartments with Garage
Visalia Apartments with ParkingVisalia Dog Friendly Apartments
Visalia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CAPorterville, CA
Delano, CAHanford, CA
Tulare, CAClovis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Fresno
Porterville College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity