Neighborhood Guide: Ventura

Check out the top neighborhoods in Ventura for renting an apartment: Saticoy, Serra, Thille and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
  1. 1. Saticoy
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    14 Units Available
    Saticoy
    Vanoni Ranch
    10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,930
    728 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,225
    1031 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,806
    1297 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    2 Units Available
    Saticoy
    YOLO West Apartments
    11114 Darling Road, Ventura, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $2,050
    846 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,375
    1205 sqft
  2. 2. Serra
    Last updated July 10 at 04:39am
    4 Units Available
    Serra
    Ventura Terrace
    6600 Telephone Rd, Ventura, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,675
    601 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,930
    885 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    7 Units Available
    Serra
    Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
    1241 Petit Ave, Ventura, CA
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,875
    988 sqft
  3. 3. Thille
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    11 Units Available
    Thille
    Colony Parc
    848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,865
    570 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,275
    920 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
    4 Units Available
    Thille
    Via Ventura
    930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $2,019
    734 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,515
    1086 sqft
  4. 4. Poinsetta
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    13 Units Available
    Poinsetta
    Sofi Ventura
    6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,968
    684 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,347
    972 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Poinsetta
    6002 Loma Vista Road
    6002 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,750
