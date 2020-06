Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Cute townhouse in Templeton close to town - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a bonus room upstairs. Home has an open stairway, one car garage. Nice front yard and fenced backyard. Home is located in the Templeton Unified School District; The nearest schools are Templeton Elementary, Templeton Middle and the High School. High demand area and great location. 12 Month Lease.

NO SMOKING. NO PETS. Tenant to pay all utilities.



Call (805) 226-6884. $1950/month + deposit. To view all of our listings, go to www.clearchoiceslo.com



(RLNE5845986)