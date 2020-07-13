/
apartments under 2000
52 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Stevenson Ranch, CA
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
22 Units Available
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1398 sqft
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
25811 Tournament Road #H10
25811 Tournament Road, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
818 sqft
25811 Tournament Road #H10 Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon! 1 Bedroom Condo in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway in the Valencia Fairways. This Condo offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and 900 sq. ft of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
11 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1000 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
22640 Garzota Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
880 sqft
Recently renovated units surrounded by plenty of greenspace. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning and on-site laundry. Wheelchair accessible, large swimming pool, BBQ and picnic area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
7 Units Available
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1053 sqft
Gated community in the hills overlooking the Valencia Valley, just minutes from I-5. One- and two-bedroom units, all with walk-in closets, dishwashers, and patio/balconies. Common areas include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,893
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,939
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1122 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23515 Lyons Ave # 250
23515 Lyons Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Valencia Condo In A Prime Location! - Old Orchard Upper unit One Bedroom, One Bath Condo. Family Room/Kitchen combo. Wood laminate flooring in living room, kitchen and dining area. Large closet with mirrored wardrobe doors.
Results within 10 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
243 Units Available
Northridge
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
762 sqft
Meridian Pointe has everything you need, from a state-of-the-art fitness center, to a resort-style swimming pool and spa, to a media room with reclining leather couches, … and more! Conveniently located just off the 118 and 405 freeways in the
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
37 Units Available
Winnetka
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,755
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1111 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
7 Units Available
River Ranch Townhomes
18005 Annes Cir, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1238 sqft
Looking for a great apartments to rent in Santa Clarita, California? River Ranch Townhomes, located off Antelope Valley Freeway and Sierra Highway, provides easy access to noteworthy shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
9 Units Available
Canyon Country Villas
26741 Isabella Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,703
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1009 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Canyon Country Villas provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
18 Units Available
East Simi Valley
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
7 Units Available
Northridge
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,828
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,344
1169 sqft
Air conditioned units with island kitchens, large closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Conveniently situated near I-465 for easy access to Meridian Hills and Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Canoga Park
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,505
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
28 Units Available
Chatsworth
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
Northridge
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Halsted is an apartment community located adjacent to the California State University Northridge (CSUN) campus, making it an attractive choice for many of the areas students.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
56 Units Available
Northridge
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,971
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1061 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
6 Units Available
Northridge
Citronia
18550 Citronia St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,145
975 sqft
This property offers residents covered parking, a business center, pool and on-site laundry. Apartments feature air conditioning, fireplaces and patios/balconies. Northridge Shopping Center and California State University are both nearby.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Granada Hills
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
9 Units Available
Park Sierra
18414 Jakes Way, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
909 sqft
Each of our Santa Clarita apartments offers a variety of carefully designed details to provide for your every comfort and convenience.
