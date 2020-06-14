Apartment List
22 Apartments for rent in Soquel, CA with garage

Soquel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5485 Soquel Dr.
5485 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1086 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/1.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2864 Lindsay Lane
2864 Lindsay Lane, Soquel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1239 sqft
!!Rent & Security Deposit Reduced!! 3Bd/2.
Results within 5 miles of Soquel
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Santa Cruz
8 Units Available
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,347
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,410
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Santa Cruz
73 Units Available
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,662
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,966
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,743
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4325 Nova DR
4325 Nova Drive, Santa Cruz County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1230 sqft
Property Overview: 4325 Nova Drive, Capitola - 3 bedroom 2 bath house - 7,666 sqft lot - All single level - Clean and manicured - Large detached 2 car garage with plenty of storage space - Brick fireplace in large living room - Large back space

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Santa Cruz
1 Unit Available
606 Washington ST
606 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath available for rent starting on August 1st, 2020. This is a downstairs unit in a duplex ideally located on a quiet street in downtown Santa Cruz.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
135 May AVE B
135 May Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1150 sqft
Property Overview: - 3 bedrooms 2 baths - About 1150sqft - 1 car garage - Washer/dryer hookups - Dishwasher - Garbage disposal - Central Heat - Fireplace - Nice backyard space - Last house on the block with only one neighbor adjacent to home -

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Santa Cruz
1 Unit Available
421 Washington
421 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
700 sqft
Convenient Personal Entry - Beautiful 1 Bedroom /1 Bath - Very Cozy and comfortable partially furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath home with easy access to downtown and everything Santa Cruz. One car garage, private back yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
631 St. Andrews Dr.
631 Saint Andrews Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2236 sqft
3BR/2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1209 Andrew Ln
1209 Andrew Lane, Santa Cruz County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1156 sqft
Sunny and Spacious Capitola Condo! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; owner pays water & garbage Landscaping: Owner provides back patio landscaping (quarterly); HOA maintains common

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
216 Valencia Ave.
216 Valencia Avenue, Seacliff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2342 sqft
216 Valencia Ave. Available 07/15/20 Coastal Living at its finest, 3+bed/2.5 bath in Seacliff - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS! This updated spacious home is just a short walk to the Seacliff State Park stairs/beaches. Three bedrooms + office with 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
341 Skyforest Way
341 Skyforest Way, Scotts Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1693 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spectacular brand new 4/3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1250 River St
1250 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
1250 River St Available 07/01/20 Newer LARGE Duplex - Newer unit. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. First month, last month and deposit to move in. This unit is available July 1st amenities include: green construction (low energy usage). Large living space.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Florence Dr
231 Florence Drive, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1425 sqft
231 Florence Dr Available 06/23/20 3Bed Home in Rio Del Mar - Pets Welcomed! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E Landscaping: Included Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
229 2nd Ave
229 2nd Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Located on one of the most coveted streets in all of Seabright, this quintessential beach house is just waiting for the lucky new owner to create their own lasting memories. Rarely does an opportunity like this come along.
Results within 10 miles of Soquel
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Westside
22 Units Available
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,374
1035 sqft
Put yourself in the view at Pacific Shores. 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in beautiful Santa Cruz, CA, bring the California dream to you with garden-style elegance set among the redwoods, sea cliffs, and rich culture of an iconic city.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Westside
1 Unit Available
106 Crespi Ct
106 Crespi Court, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1500 sqft
Property Overview: 106 Crespi Ct Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Must watch virtual tour before calling (copy and paste into browser): https://youtu.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1187 San Andreas RD
1187 San Andreas Road, La Selva Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
795 sqft
La Selva Beach, south of the downtown area, near Manrisa and Sunset Beaches. This is a cute cozy second unit on a spacious property. Work from home or easy commute to Santa Cruz area or Watsonville. Perfect for 1 or 2 people.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westside
1 Unit Available
124 Donna Court
124 Donna Court, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
124 Donna Court Available 06/16/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - 4 BR, 2.5 BA house on cul-de-sac for rent. - Big backyard with a large deck overlooking canyon, living room with fireplace, and dining room with great views.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Westside
1 Unit Available
305 Village Circle
305 Village Circle, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
305 Village Circle Available 08/15/20 Upper Westside Santa Cruz - Well established neighborhood that is surrounded by many options - UCSC , Westlake pond and park area, busline, trails and much much more!!!! Two story 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westside
1 Unit Available
222 Grandview Street
222 Grandview Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1259 sqft
Upper Westside Home with Upgrades - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on the upper Westside of Santa Cruz.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Soquel, CA

Soquel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

