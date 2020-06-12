/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:42 PM
45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shasta Lake, CA
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2440 Smith Ave.
2440 Smith Avenue, Shasta Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
2440 Smith Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Shasta Lake
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawley
1 Unit Available
19431 Hollow Lane
19431 Hollow Lane, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2012 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on corner lot - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on 1/4 acre. 2,012 sq feet of living space with large fenced backyard and covered patio. Beautiful oak built in cabinetry and fireplace insert.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Columbia
1 Unit Available
327 Vintage Path
327 Vintage Path, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1578 sqft
55 and Over Community - Come be one of the few residents lucky enough to enjoy this peaceful, gated neighborhood filled with amenities and beautiful landscapes.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
375 Rosewood Drive
375 Rosewood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1956 sqft
375 Rosewood Drive - Two Car Garages - Huge Rv Parking. - This is a great home in a desirable area of Redding. This property is close to shopping, theaters, and restaurants. Walking distance to trail to Sundial Bridge area.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
804 Mission De Oro
804 Mission de Oro Dr, Redding, CA
804 Mission De Oro Available 06/19/20 804 Mission De Oro. - Newly built. Everything is fresh in this home. It's close to shopping. it has a large living room and dining area. 2 car garage and it is a duplex. Granite countertops.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
508 Grants Pass
508 Grants Pass, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1618 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831346)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
604 Mission De Oro Dr
604 Mission De Oro Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1452 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Large 2 car garage. Small private patio area. Laundry room, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout. Stainless steel appliances No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789048)
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benton Tract
1 Unit Available
303 Pearl Street
303 Pearl Street, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1760 sqft
303 Pearl Street Available 06/24/20 303 Pearl Street - Westside - This is a beautiful two-story spacious home with mature landscaping surrounding it on a corner lot. You enter this home into an entryway.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Twinview
1 Unit Available
693 Brookridge
693 Brookridge Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Nice North Redding Home! - This cute house is located on a corner lot. A functional floor plan with 3 bedrooms/2 bath, 1,100 sf of living space. Inside laundry provides convenience. Fresh interior paint; new carpet in living room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midway
1 Unit Available
7222 Jonella Way
7222 Jonella Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2085 sqft
Lightly furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home with washer/dryer in unit and much more! - Partially furnished 3 bdrm 2 bath home in a great neighborhood. Split floor plan, sunken living room. Large Master with large walk in closet.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain Lakes
1 Unit Available
1132 Jaxon Way
1132 Jaxon Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1132 Jaxon in Redding - Fresh Paint and looks sharp. - The property owner has been working on this one for some time. As you come in the front door you are in the entryway and have the living room to the left with a wood stove.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1266 Grouse Ct.
1266 Grouse Court, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
1266 Grouse Ct. Available 07/13/20 1266 Grouse Ct. - Huge Shop and Gated RV Parking - Here is a home for you in the Boulder Creek School district.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
1444 Arroyo Manor
1444 Arroyo Manor Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
1444 Arroyo Manor Available 07/21/20 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms in Glorious Arroyo Manor - This beautiful Arroyo Manor home is located near the Dana Drive shopping area. This gives you easy access to Wal-Mart, Target, The Mt.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quartz Hill
1 Unit Available
194 Ironwood Lane
194 Ironwood Lane, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2084 sqft
UPDATED! New Flooring & Fresh Paint in Desirable Neighborhood with a View! - This home is located in the impressive River Park Highlands neighborhood.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mistletoe
1 Unit Available
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1472 sqft
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive Available 07/11/20 Home in a Great Central Location! - Newer flooring thru-out with a great wood floor in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. All blinds are the 2" faux wood blinds.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
536 Teakwood Dr.
536 Teakwood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1710 sqft
536 Teakwood Dr. Available 07/15/20 Large Lot in Desirable Neighborhood - This home has a huge backyard that backs up to greenbelt. There is a screened in porch, deck, and children's swing-set in the backyard.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1359 A Browning Street
1359 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1359 A Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1377 A Browning Street
1377 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Pictures can be found on our website @ www.rgdevelopment.org
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1329 B Browning Street
1329 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1329 B Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1383 B Browning Street
1383 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1383 B Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1371 B Browning Street
1371 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1371 B Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1311 B Browning Street
1311 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1311 B Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Mt Shasta Mall
1 Unit Available
1323 A Browning Street
1323 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1323 A Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Lema Ranch
1 Unit Available
1958 S. Ridge Dr.
1958 South Ridge Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Rental in well Established Neighborhood - Property Id: 276762 3 bdr. 2 bath home. Large open kitchen overlooking park like backyard and large covered patio. Storage shed in backyard. Located in well established quiet neighborhood.