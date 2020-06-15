All apartments in Shasta Lake
1330 Shasta Way

1330 Shasta Way · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Shasta Way, Shasta Lake, CA 96019

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Desirable Updated Home- Shasta Lake - AVAILABLE AGAIN. Lovely 2/1 Country home. 950 sq ft. Completely Updated- All New open floor plan, wood stove, 2 car Carport w/ washer and dryer hookups, Large shared lot. No fenced back yard but plenty of space. 1 Year lease is $1,195+ Sec Dep $1,395. Pet may be considered with additional deposit. Available 5/28/2020. This Home is a Must see, and DID go quickly! To view please call Debra Mathis w/ AtWork Properties, Inc at 530-221-2476

(RLNE5632492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Shasta Way have any available units?
1330 Shasta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shasta Lake, CA.
What amenities does 1330 Shasta Way have?
Some of 1330 Shasta Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Shasta Way currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Shasta Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Shasta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 Shasta Way is pet friendly.
Does 1330 Shasta Way offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Shasta Way does offer parking.
Does 1330 Shasta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 Shasta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Shasta Way have a pool?
No, 1330 Shasta Way does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Shasta Way have accessible units?
No, 1330 Shasta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Shasta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 Shasta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 Shasta Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 Shasta Way does not have units with air conditioning.
