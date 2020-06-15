1330 Shasta Way

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport recently renovated range

Desirable Updated Home- Shasta Lake - AVAILABLE AGAIN. Lovely 2/1 Country home. 950 sq ft. Completely Updated- All New open floor plan, wood stove, 2 car Carport w/ washer and dryer hookups, Large shared lot. No fenced back yard but plenty of space. 1 Year lease is $1,195+ Sec Dep $1,395. Pet may be considered with additional deposit. Available 5/28/2020. This Home is a Must see, and DID go quickly! To view please call Debra Mathis w/ AtWork Properties, Inc at 530-221-2476



