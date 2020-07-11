8 Apartments for rent in San Dimas, CA with move-in specials
Located in the heart of Southern California, San Dimas is a little town you may have heard of in passing. You know, the high school football here rules and Bill and Ted kinda made it famous. Time traveling high schoolers aside, we happen to know a few other reasons why you’d want to call San Dimas home. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to San Dimas apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
San Dimas apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.