apartments under 1600
14 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Richmond, CA
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,419
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond
1 Unit Available
West Berkeley
1138 Addison Street
1138 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
156 sqft
I am a resident of the house Nocturne. We're looking for a housemate, moving in anytime, for approximately a year's lease or longer. The house is located near the intersection of San Pablo & University Avenue.
Results within 10 miles of Richmond
3 Units Available
South Beach
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
110 sqft
Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug -
7 Units Available
Mission District
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
3 Units Available
Mission Dolores
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
7 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
947 BUSH
947 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,495
224 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
751 sqft
Located in San Francisco's prestigious Nob Hill neighborhood, near shopping, dining, parks and public transportation. Recently renovated studios, all with hardwood flooring and in-suite laundry facilities. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee. Media room.
4 Units Available
North Beach
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
3 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Downtown Oakland
1515 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
110 sqft
Our community is housed within the historic Julia Morgan YWCA building. Starcity shares the building with the Envision Academy, a charter school located on the first three floors.
2 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Nook on Valdez
2425 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,530
197 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Located in Oakland’s bustling Lake Merritt district, the Nook on Valdez is a community created specifically for residents who want to live in a walkable, urban
1 Unit Available
632 Vallejo Street
632 Vallejo Street, Crockett, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Room For Rent - Property Id: 17189 Fully furnished room with separate bathroom, in a lovely 3 bedroom home to share with two others. Looking for someone that is clean, reliable, likes animals as I have 2 small dogs and 1 cat.
1 Unit Available
Nob Hill
115 Wetmore St Apt 2
115 Wetmore Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
When calling please dial #415-346-8600 ext 103 Clean, quaint, quiet well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with handsome re-finished hardwood floors and new paint through out. Galley kitchen with all electric appliances (Stove, refrigerator).
1 Unit Available
Tenderloin
16 Turk Street - 502A
16 Turk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$729
205 sqft
The housing community is for students only, meaning individuals enrolled in an academic institution, coding camp, trade program, or involved in a professional training program or internship Bed in a furnished double bedroom with an in-unit bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Harrington
3524 foothill blvd 16
3524 Foothill Boulevard, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,450
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
studio in fruitvale ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 148121 Cute sunny studio * full kitchen and bath *Two closets, one is walk-in w/ built in dresser.
