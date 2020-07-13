971 Cyrier Avenue

Amenities

This lovely 2 bed, 1 bath is located on Cyrier street in Reedley. The home features a spacious living area with nice hardwood flooring. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage space equipped with an electric stove. The bedrooms are located down the hallway each containing like new carpet offering good size closets. The property has a washroom in the backyard area with hookups included and additional storage. The backyard has a spacious yard with a covered patio area as well. Don't miss your chance to apply at equitygroupinc.com!



For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.



Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:

1. Valid Driver's License or ID

2. Proof of Income

3. Social Security Card



The Equity Group Inc.

420 North Court St

Visalia CA 93291

559-732-8800



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

