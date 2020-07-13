All apartments in Reedley
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:43 PM

971 Cyrier Avenue

971 Cyrier Avenue · (559) 397-0007
Location

971 Cyrier Avenue, Reedley, CA 93654

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
This lovely 2 bed, 1 bath is located on Cyrier street in Reedley. The home features a spacious living area with nice hardwood flooring. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage space equipped with an electric stove. The bedrooms are located down the hallway each containing like new carpet offering good size closets. The property has a washroom in the backyard area with hookups included and additional storage. The backyard has a spacious yard with a covered patio area as well. Don't miss your chance to apply at equitygroupinc.com!

For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.

Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:
1. Valid Driver's License or ID
2. Proof of Income
3. Social Security Card

The Equity Group Inc.
420 North Court St
Visalia CA 93291
559-732-8800

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 971 Cyrier Avenue have any available units?
971 Cyrier Avenue has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 971 Cyrier Avenue have?
Some of 971 Cyrier Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 971 Cyrier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
971 Cyrier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 971 Cyrier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 971 Cyrier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reedley.
Does 971 Cyrier Avenue offer parking?
No, 971 Cyrier Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 971 Cyrier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 971 Cyrier Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 971 Cyrier Avenue have a pool?
No, 971 Cyrier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 971 Cyrier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 971 Cyrier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 971 Cyrier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 971 Cyrier Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 971 Cyrier Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 971 Cyrier Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
