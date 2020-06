Amenities

BACK ON MARKET - Home Off Churn Creek Rd (CONVENIENT LOCATION) - This Updated Home is located in the Enterprise Area , and approx 1600 sq.ft. with single car garage. Recent upgrades. 3 bdrms and 1-1/2 baths. New Stainless Steele Dishwasher, Stove and Microwave. New HVAC. Freshly painted and newer carpet. Backyard area - No fencing. This home is centrally located and right off Churn Creek. $1300/mo. plus $1500/Sec Dep. NO Smoking NO Pets Available 06/12/2020. Call Ashley M @ AtWork Properties Inc for more information and to schedule a showing 530-221-2476.



