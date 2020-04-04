All apartments in Redding
Find more places like 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redding, CA
/
444 Ridgecrest Trail 120
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

444 Ridgecrest Trail 120

444 Ridgecrest Trail · (530) 229-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redding
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

444 Ridgecrest Trail, Redding, CA 96003
North Hilltop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1369 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Ideal 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo Near Pool!! - This single-story, 2 bed/2 bath, 1369 sf condo with fireplace features great room opening to dining area, upscale tile and laminate flooring, mirror accents, built-ins, & ceiling fans. Inside stack washer/dryer included. Kitchen has microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor, refrigerator, & electric range. Detached single-car garage. Ridgecrest Condos offer two community pools and a spa. Contact our office for more information. Sorry, no pets! *Renters Insurance Required* Call us today to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4233709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 have any available units?
444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 have?
Some of 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 currently offering any rent specials?
444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 pet-friendly?
No, 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redding.
Does 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 offer parking?
Yes, 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 does offer parking.
Does 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 have a pool?
Yes, 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 has a pool.
Does 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 have accessible units?
No, 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 has units with dishwashers.
Does 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 444 Ridgecrest Trail 120?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redding 2 BedroomsRedding 3 Bedrooms
Redding Apartments with BalconyRedding Apartments with Garage
Redding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Red Bluff, CAShasta Lake, CA
Anderson, CA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity