444 Ridgecrest Trail 120

Amenities
Ideal 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo Near Pool!! - This single-story, 2 bed/2 bath, 1369 sf condo with fireplace features great room opening to dining area, upscale tile and laminate flooring, mirror accents, built-ins, & ceiling fans. Inside stack washer/dryer included. Kitchen has microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor, refrigerator, & electric range. Detached single-car garage. Ridgecrest Condos offer two community pools and a spa. Contact our office for more information. Sorry, no pets! *Renters Insurance Required* Call us today to schedule a showing!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4233709)