3800 Thomason Trail Available 07/20/20 4 bedroom, 3 Bath at 2387 Sq. Ft. - This spacious and modern home, which backs up to Clover Creek Preserve, is located in a newly developed, gated community on the East side of Redding and is conveniently near access to Highway 44 so you can get anywhere in town in a flash. Ceiling fans on the rear patio and a gas fire pit in the back yard will keep you comfortable so you can enjoy the beautifully landscaped yards year round, while a spacious interior, modern aesthetics, a gas fireplace, ceiling fans throughout, wood floors, custom cabinets, built-in surround speakers and more create a relaxing and visually, as well as aurally, pleasing environment on the inside. Renter's insurance required. A credit score of 700 or higher required for applicants to be considered for this property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5112174)