Redding, CA
3800 Thomason Trail
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3800 Thomason Trail

3800 Thomason Trl · (530) 241-3500 ext. 513
Location

3800 Thomason Trl, Redding, CA 96002
Forest Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3800 Thomason Trail · Avail. Jul 20

$3,150

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2387 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
3800 Thomason Trail Available 07/20/20 4 bedroom, 3 Bath at 2387 Sq. Ft. - This spacious and modern home, which backs up to Clover Creek Preserve, is located in a newly developed, gated community on the East side of Redding and is conveniently near access to Highway 44 so you can get anywhere in town in a flash. Ceiling fans on the rear patio and a gas fire pit in the back yard will keep you comfortable so you can enjoy the beautifully landscaped yards year round, while a spacious interior, modern aesthetics, a gas fireplace, ceiling fans throughout, wood floors, custom cabinets, built-in surround speakers and more create a relaxing and visually, as well as aurally, pleasing environment on the inside. Renter's insurance required. A credit score of 700 or higher required for applicants to be considered for this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5112174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Thomason Trail have any available units?
3800 Thomason Trail has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3800 Thomason Trail have?
Some of 3800 Thomason Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Thomason Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Thomason Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Thomason Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Thomason Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redding.
Does 3800 Thomason Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Thomason Trail does offer parking.
Does 3800 Thomason Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Thomason Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Thomason Trail have a pool?
No, 3800 Thomason Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Thomason Trail have accessible units?
No, 3800 Thomason Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Thomason Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Thomason Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3800 Thomason Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3800 Thomason Trail has units with air conditioning.
