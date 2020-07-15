Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2928 Salmonberry Drive Available 08/03/20 2928 Salmonberry Drive - Nice home in Ravenwood - Close to BSSM. - Tons of energy and effort is going into getting this home ready for a new renter. The home will have all new flooring and fresh interior paint and is receiving new siding on the outside. The interior will have new LVP flooring and new carpet. As you enter you have the living room and kitchen to the left and the bedrooms on the right. The back yard is oversized and fenced. Call today to see.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906505)