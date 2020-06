Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

200 Ridgetop Drive Unit 1 Available 06/28/20 200 Ridgetop Drive #1 - Condo off of Hilltop - This is a fantastic condo-style unit located on Hilltop. This puts you just a few minutes from shopping and services. 6-7 Minutes from BSSM and Simpson. Located near the heartbeat of the City and near the Sacramento Walking Trails, The unit also has a two-car garage with a power opener. The complex offers community space and multiple pools and a hot tub.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828947)